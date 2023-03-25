ORLANDO, Fla. – The Seattle Sea Dragons overcame a slow start to beat the Orlando Guardians 26-19 at Camping World Stadium on Saturday.

With the win, Seattle extended its win streak to four.

Orlando had a chance to embark on a game-winning drive, but it was quickly shut down when Seattle cornerback Antoine Brooks forced Guardians running back Devin Darrington to fumble and it was recovered by Sea Dragons cornerback Rojesterman Farris with 1:35 left.

The Guardians got the ball back with 46 seconds left after forcing a Seattle three-and-out. Two quick completions from Quinten Dormady moved Orlando to the Sea Dragons’ 35-yard line with 17 seconds to play. Seattle’s defense forced three straight incompletions to end the game.

Quarterback Ben DiNucci completed 18 of 35 passes for 177 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He was also the team’s leading rusher, running for 43 yards on six carries.

Special teams played a key role for the Sea Dragons throughout the game. A blocked punt by Alijah Holder with 7:14 left in the game set Seattle up at Orlando’s 6-yard line.

Seattle went on to score on a four-yard touchdown pass to Juwan Green and led 26-19 with six minutes left in the fourth quarter after the two-point conversion was no good.

In the first half, Kelvin McKnight had a 49-yard punt return and a 45-yard kickoff return, both of which led to field goals by Dominik Eberle.

Eberle was 4-for-4, including a 54-yard field goal with one second left in the second quarter.

Seattle’s offense struggled in the first half despite multiple trips to the red zone. The Sea Dragons were forced to settle for two field goals and DiNucci threw an interception to Najeem Hosein in the end zone with 1:23 left in the second quarter.

Seattle will be back on the road on Friday when it faces the Arlington Renegades at 4 p.m. PT.