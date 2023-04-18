Former NFL defensive end Chris Smith, who played in five games with the XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons this season, has died, his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, announced on Tuesday.

Smith was 31 years old. The cause of death was not immediately clear.

“Rest in Peace Chris,” Rosenhaus wrote on Twitter. “Condolences to all his family, friends and loved ones. We will miss you.”

Smith signed with the Sea Dragons on March 9. He was listed as a reserve defensive end and appeared in five game, posting five tackles.

A fifth-round draft pick out of Arkansas in 2014, Smith played eight seasons in the NFL for the Jaguars, Bengals, Browns, Raiders and Texans.

“Chris was one of the kindest people, teammates and friends we’ve had in the organization,” the Browns said in a statement.

