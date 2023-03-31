ARLINGTON, Texas — Quarterback Ben DiNucci didn’t have to go far for Friday’s road game for the Seattle Sea Dragons.

DiNucci, who spent two seasons on the Cowboys roster, still lives in the Dallas area, so when the Sea Dragons played the Arlington Renegades on Friday night, he came straight from his house for the XFL contest.

DiNucci said he was up at 6 a.m. and ready to go. It showed, too, as he threw for 266 yards and a touchdown as the Sea Dragons (5-2) won their fifth consecutive game with a 24-15 win versus Arlington.

The game was played at Choctaw Stadium, which is across the street from AT&T Stadium where DiNucci played in 2020 and 2021. He needed 50 tickets for Friday’s game and had former Cowboys players on hand to watch him lead the Sea Dragons on scoring drives on four of their five first-half possessions to build a 21-9 lead in a game they never trailed.

“I was here for the past 2½ years and wouldn’t trade it for second,” said DiNucci, who was cut by the Cowboys before the 2022 season. “I got very lucky to be with the Cowboys for my first organization, hopefully not my last one. I was telling the guys yesterday before the game, for those who haven’t played in Dallas professionally, there’s just a little bit of a different buzz when sports teams come to down here. It was fun for sure. I’m used to playing next door at AT&T.”

He was comfortable across the street, too. The Sea Dragons got a pair of Dominik Eberle field goals to take a 6-3 lead. The defense gave DiNucci a short field to work with after Qwynnterrio Cole intercepted Arlington quarterback Drew Plitt. Darius Bradwell’s 2-yard run capped that 57-yard drive and they were up 13-3.

Advertising

After Arlington (3-4) trimmed the lead to 13-9, DiNucci engineered the best drive of the night. The Sea Dragons needed just 53 seconds to go 76 yards as DiNucci ran for 20 yards and threw a perfect 24-yard strike to Josh Gordon with eight seconds left in the first half as they stretched the lead to 21-9.

DiNucci was 21 of 32 and ran for a team-high 52 yards.

“I thought Ben played really well,” Sea Dragons coach Jim Haslett said. “He made one bad choice when he threw the interception. We were throwing some deep balls today, and I thought he handled it well. He ran well. I don’t think people realize how fast he is.”

As good as the offense was in the first half, the Sea Dragons were limited to just a Eberle field goal in the second half that pushed the lead to 24-9 midway through the fourth quarter. That was good enough for the defense as it set the tone early in the third quarter. The Renegades took the first possession of the second half down to the Seattle 11. On third down Niko Lalos stuffed Arlington running back De’Veon Smith for no gain. The Dragons pressured Plitt on fourth down, as his pass attempt was incomplete.

Arlington made it a 24-15 game with 2:17 left, but DiNucci and the Sea Dragons were able to run out the clock.

DiNucci spread the ball around with six receivers having at least two catches. Jordan Veasy finished with 79 yards and Blake Jackson had four catches for 68 yards.

The win puts Seattle a half game ahead of St. Louis for second place in the North. Haslett knows what his team is capable off after its 0-2 start.

“We have five wins, but we think we should have seven,” he said. “That’s just the way it is. We make these games exciting. We’re in every game, and everybody we play is close to us. Maybe one of these days we’ll blow someone out.”

BOX SCORE