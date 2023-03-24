The Seattle Sea Dragons have made it to the midpoint of their first season in the latest reboot of the XFL.

They have won three straight games heading into a game Saturday at the Orlando Guardians, the only winless team in the league.

Seattle, with a 3-2 mark, is tied for second in the North division with the St. Louis Battlehawks, two games behind the D.C. Defenders (5-0), the only undefeated team in the league. The top two teams in the division earn playoff berths.

Here are some midseason thoughts on how the Sea Dragons and the league have done, and predictions on what happens from here.

Sea Dragons get a first-half B

There were plenty of things to like from the Sea Dragons’ first five games, but also things that need to get fixed. Immediately.

Let’s start with the good.

Seattle leads the league in offensive yards per game (355.6). Quarterback Ben DiNucci leads the league in passing yards (1,328), receiver Jahcour Pearson is tops in the league in receptions (36) and receiving yards (430) and running back Morgan Ellison is third in the league in rushing (254 yards).

The Sea Dragons defense is second in the league in yards allowed per game (248), and it has allowed 20 points in the last two games, the fewest in that span.

Now, the bad.

The Sea Dragons have a league-high 13 turnovers and a league-worst minus-10 turnover differential. DiNucci leads the league in interceptions thrown (seven) and Ellison is tied for the league lead in fumbles by a running back (two).

The defense has forced just three turnovers, tied for the fewest in the league with winless Orlando.

Somehow, Seattle is on a roll despite the turnover issues. That’s the only thing standing in the way of an A.

Sea Dragons attendance down from 2020

The previous reboot of the XFL lasted just five games in 2020 because of the pandemic. The season was canceled, and soon after, the league declared bankruptcy.

In 2020, the Seattle Dragons drew 29,172 to their home opener, then 22,060 to their second (and final) home game.

The 2023 Sea Dragons had 10,386 at their home opener, then 15,103 in their second home game and 9,231 at their home game last week.

Why the big drop? There are likely multiple reasons.

A season-opening win on the road at D.C., might have boosted excitement for the home opener, but Seattle lost.

That home opener was a Thursday game that started at 7 p.m. (not a family-friendly time on a school night) with temperatures near freezing.

Last week’s game against Houston was a Thursday night game that started at 7:30, and was going up against the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.

There’s also the fact that the team is based in Arlington, Texas, and travels to Seattle for home games. How much of a factor that is can be debated.

But it’s a fact that the 2020 Dragons were more visible in the community because they were based in Seattle. They had an open practice at Memorial Stadium where fans got to meet players and get autographs, and there were long lines at the tables selling season tickets.

Do some potential fans feel less of a connection with a home team not based in Seattle, and are they less inclined to buy tickets? It sure seems likely.

The fans coming to Lumen Field have certainly been enthusiastic, with most wearing team colors and some wearing full dragon suits. All three games have been suspenseful and also shorter than a typical NFL game.

The league’s unique rules, such as conversions up to three points, and the opportunity to retain possession late in the game after a score by converting a fourth-and-15 play, give teams a better chance to stage a big rally.

The 35-second play clock (compared to 40 seconds in the NFL) and the clock running after incomplete passes keep the games moving at a good pace.

That said, the TV ratings for the league have lagged well behind the 2020 XFL. First-week games this season averaged 1.375 million viewers, less than half what the audience was in 2020 (3.1 million).

The TV ratings have spiraled downward since Week 1 and continue to lag well behind the 2020 ratings.

Will that change? Stay tuned.

What’s next for the Sea Dragons?

Seattle began the season with crushing losses to undefeated D.C., and St. Louis. The Sea Dragons lost both games in the final seconds, after seemingly being in control of each with double-digit leads until making costly turnovers.

They have rebounded with three straight wins, and here is a prediction: They won’t lose again, all the way through the title game.

That might be what it takes for the Sea Dragons to capture the interest of casual football fans in the area.