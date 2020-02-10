Following an opening weekend of XFL football that garnered an average of 2.9 million viewers and ample attention on social media, the appetite for more football appears to be strong. To keep up with demand, the Seattle Dragons on Monday announced additional seats will be open for purchase in advance of Seattle’s home opener against the Tampa Bay Vipers on Saturday at CenturyLink Field.

The Dragons had sold out their $24 single-game seats to the season opener in 20 minutes, according to Dragons president Ryan Gustafson, but the team opened up more seats at that price and were available on the team’s website Monday. Season tickets start at $20 per ticket ($100 for five home games) and single-game tickets start at $24 per ticket.

“Affordability and access for our fans comes first and we are thrilled to open additional sections to accommodate our fans,” Seattle Dragons Team President Ryan Gustafson said. “We are grateful and excited about the support we’ve received from the incredible sports fans of Seattle leading into our first home game on the 15th at CenturyLink Field.”

The Dragons’ 31-19 loss to the DC Defenders drew kicked off the revamped XFL, drawing a weekend-high average of 3.3 million viewers on ABC. The game also drew a crowd of 17,163 to Audi Field in Washington, D.C.