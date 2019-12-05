Not all of the players were on the field, and no one was wearing pads, but the Seattle Dragons of the new XFL finally officially took the field for the first time at Memorial Stadium.

“Day 1 was great,” said Dragons coach and general manager Jim Zorn. “We didn’t have all of our players out here because we are still getting physicals with some of them, but the guys who were out here were not only grateful, but they were excited to be here, they worked hard and they started to get to know each other. I thought it was a good first day for the limited stuff we were able to do.”

One of the players who did take part had another reason to celebrate. It was receiver Kasen Williams’ 27th birthday.

Williams has joined Zorn, the first starting quarterback of the Seattle Seahawks, as one of the faces of the franchise. Williams was a star at Skyline High School in Sammamish, and was named Parade Magazine High School player of the Year in 2010. Williams played four seasons at UW, where he had 162 catches, fifth most in school history. He was recognized as a Husky legend at last Saturday’s Apple Cup.

Williams played briefly for the Seahawks in 2015 and 2016, catching one pass. He caught nine passes for the Cleveland Browns in 2017, and yearns to get back to the NFL.

“I am very blessed with the opportunity that the XFL has provided, but the end goal is definitely to get back into the league, but I am very thankful that this opportunity is here right now,” Williams said.

Williams said he is a bit surprised he has not gotten more of a chance to stick in the NFL, “but I am not going to dwell on it, and overthink why I am not where I think I should be. I want to make the most of this opportunity, and hopefully change the minds of some GMs of the NFL teams.”

In the meantime, he is fine with being one of the primary faces on the new team.

“I love repping Seattle, and I am very blessed that the Dragons put me in this position, and it’s my responsibility to represent the Dragons, to represent Seattle, and represent my last name (father Aaron was also a former UW receiver) the best that I can.”

Organized team activities will continue for the next two weeks, concluding with a four-day minicamp Dec. 16-19.

“I’ve been waiting for it,” Zorn said of the first workout. “There is a lot of excitement about getting started and getting an identity of who were are going to be.”

Quarterback battle

Quarterback Brandon Silvers, who was assigned to the Dragons before the league draft, was the only quarterback participating in the workout Thursday, but also on the roster are former Seahawk B.J. Daniels and Chase Litton, who was assigned to the Dragons last week.

Joe Callahan, who was on the Dragons’ roster, was signed to the Detroit Lions practice squad last week.

Zorn said it will be an open competition among the three who are left for the starting job.

“I am not picking out a guy,” Zorn said. “They are all capable because they all have played.”

Iron Bowl hero not on roster

The Dragons selected Auburn cornerback Chris Davis in the second round of the defensive-backs phase of the league draft, but he is not on the team, with reports saying that he is looking to get into coaching.

Davis was among the most well-known of the Dragons draft picks, having run back a missed field-goal attempt 109 yards on the final play of the game to lift Auburn to a win over Alabama in the 2013 Iron Bowl.