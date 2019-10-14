The Seattle Dragons will have a complete roster by the end of Wednesday afternoon, the end of two frenzied days of player acquisition in the new XFL.

The two-day draft starts at 7 a.m. Tuesday, but just before that, each of the eight teams will be assigned a quarterback, presumably one who will be the likely starter for each team.

Then, a fast-paced draft will begin. The first phase of the draft will be skill players (quarterbacks, running backs, receivers and tight ends) and each team will pick 10 players from this category. A maximum of 90 seconds is allowed between picks.

The second and third phases, also held Tuesday, will be for offensive linemen and for defensive front seven. Teams will pick 10 players in each of those phases, so by Tuesday afternoon, each team will have 31 players on its roster.

The remaining 40 will be added Wednesday, with the draft resuming at 7 a.m. It kicks off with the defensive backfield phase, with each team selecting 10 players.

Then, with about 600 players remaining in the draft pool, teams will each pick 30 players to fill out their 71-man rosters.

Advertising

The league has said that teams are under no obligation to pick players with local ties, but the Dragons will have plenty of options if they choose to go that way, including several big names.

Receiver Kasen Williams is perhaps the best known player with local connections, having been named national high school player of the year at Skyline High School in Sammamish by Parade magazine, before starring for Washington and playing in 2016 and 2017 for the Seattle Seahawks.

Other former Huskies in the draft pool are quarterback Keith Price, defensive tackle Elijah Qualls, defensive end Taniela Tupou (who started in the Seahawks’ 2016 opener at fullback), linebacker Azeem Victor and kicker Tristan Vizcaino.

Washington State players in the draft pool are kicker Erik Powell, receiver Kyle Sweet and cornerback Robert Taylor. Also in the draft pool are punter Jordan Dascalo from Eastern Washington and defensive end Chase DeMoor from Central Washington.

The league says player selections will be announced on XFL.com,@xfl2020 on Twitter, @XFL on Instagram, and through the social media channels of the eight XFL teams.