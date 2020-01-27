The Seattle Dragons have picked their 52-man roster, and preparation for their season opener Feb. 8 at the D.C. Defenders has started in earnest.

The team practiced Monday in Memorial Stadium after returning from 2 1/2 weeks of training camp in Houston, where they they were joined by the league’s other seven teams.

The active roster thinned from 70 to 52 after the team made its final cuts Monday morning. Among those not making the team was quarterback Joe Callahan, leaving the Dragons with two quarterbacks: Brandon Silvers and former Seahawk B.J. Daniels.

The Dragons have three running backs after waiving Lavon Coleman, the former UW Husky.

Sixteen players were waived Monday, and two were placed on injured reserve and are eligible two return after the third game: defensive tackle Tani Tupou, the former Seahawk and Husky, and receiver Reuben Mwhela, who played at Bellevue High School before playing in college at Idaho.

Among the receivers on the final roster are former UW Husky and Seahawk Kasen Williams and former Seahawk Keenan Reynolds, who was a star quarterback at Navy and will be the Dragons’ emergency quarterback.

Mohammed Seisay, who the Seahawks traded a sixth-round pick to get from Detroit in 2015, is one of five cornerbacks on the Dragons’ roster. Seisay never played in a regular-season game for the Seahawks after getting hurt in his first preseason game with the team.

This story will be updated.