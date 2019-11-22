The Seattle Dragons were assigned another quarterback by the XFL on Friday, getting former Marshall star Chase Litton.

The Dragons had just two quarterbacks on their roster before the addition of Litton: Brandon Silvers, who was assigned to the Dragons by the league before the XFL draft last month, and former Seahawk B.J. Daniels, who was taken in the open portion of the league’s draft.

Litton threw for 8,332 yards at Marshall before leaving school after his junior season in 2017 to enter the NFL draft. He was undrafted the next spring, but spent time on Kansas City’s practice squad last year and time on Jacksonville’s practice squad this season.

The league is holding a supplemental draft Friday, but it is unclear if Seattle will take any players. The final roster is expected to be announced Tuesday in preparation for the Dec. 5 start of minicamp.