The Seattle Dragons might have created a loyal fan base in Auburn, Ala., during the second day of the XFL draft that began with the defensive-back phase.

That is because after the Dragons took cornerback Jhavonte Dean from Miami in the first round, they took cornerback Chris Davis, an Auburn legend, in the second round.

Davis would need no introduction in Alabama, where he etched himself into history with one of the most memorable plays in college football history in the 2013 Iron Bowl pitting rivals Alabama and Auburn.

Alabama, ranked No. 1, and Auburn, ranked No. 4, appeared headed for overtime at 28-28 when time ran out, but after a video review, one second was put back on the clock and Alabama attempted a game-winning 57-yard field goal.

Then came the “Kick Six.” The field goal was short and Davis collected it at the back of the end zone. He ran and he ran, and after covering 109 yards (100 officially), he had not only beaten the defending national champions but had made himself the central figure in what some have called the greatest moment in college football history.

Davis was not selected in the 2014 NFL draft, but played two seasons for the San Diego Chargers and part of one for the San Francisco. He signed with Birmingham of the now-defunct Alliance of American Football, but was injured before the start of the season and did not play.

Advertising

Dean had three interceptions for the Miami Hurricanes to tie for the team lead. He was signed as an undrafted free agent by Cleveland, claimed by Pittsburgh when he was waived, then released again before the NFL season began.

A few of the players Seattle took in the DB draft have NFL experience, including safety Kentrell Brice, who played for the Green Bay Packers the past three seasons and started 10 games last year. Seattle got Brice in the third round, then took NFL veteran Steve Williams from Cal in the fourth round.

Williams played three seasons with the San Diego Chargers (2014-16) after being drafted in the fifth round. In the Chargers’ season finale in 2015 against Denver, he had an interception, a sack and two forced fumbles. Williams played earlier this year for the Salt Lake Stallions of the AAF.

In the ninth round, the Dragons took cornerback Mohammed Seisay from Nebraska. After Seisay played with the Detroit Lions in 2014, the Seattle Seahawks traded a sixth-round pick for him in 2015. But he got injured in training camp and never played in a game for the Seahawks.

In the 10th round, Seattle took cornerback Sterling Moore from SMU, who played in the NFL for seven seasons (2011-17) with four teams and started in 31 games. He has six career interceptions in the NFL.

Seattle’s other DB selections were cornerback Channing Stribling (fifth round) from Michigan, safety Cody Brown (sixth round) from Arkansas State, safety Jordan Martin (seventh round) from Syracuse, safety Tyson Graham (eighth round) from South Dakota.

The draft will continue with an open round in which teams will select 30 players at any position.

This story will be updated