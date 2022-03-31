George Karl and Swin Cash, two of the most iconic figures in Seattle sports history, will be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame with the 2022 class in September, according to reports.

Karl and Cash, who had fallen short in previous years for various reasons, were among 11 finalists and join a 2022 Hall of Fame class that reportedly includes Manu Ginobili, Tim Hardaway and Bob Huggins.

To secure induction into the Hall of Fame, finalists needed to receive 18 to 24 votes from the HOF committee.

The Hall of Fame will officially announce the Class of 2022 at the men’s Final Four in New Orleans on Saturday and the induction ceremony will take place on Sept. 10.

Karl’s HOF nod caps a distinguished coaching career, highlighted by 27 years in the NBA, including seven with the Sonics (1992-98) where he compiled a 384-150 (.719) record and guided them to the 1996 NBA Finals.

The 70-year-old Karl also coached the Cleveland Cavaliers (1984-86), Golden State Warriors (1986-88), Milwaukee Bucks (1998-03), Denver Nuggets (2005-13) and Sacramento Kings (2015-16) while climbing to sixth all-time on the NBA coaching wins list with 1,175 victories.

— George Karl (@CoachKarl22) March 31, 2022



Basketball has meant everything to me and I’m thrilled beyond words. 🙏🏼🏀 — George Karl (@CoachKarl22) March 31, 2022

Karl, a former standout point guard at the University of North Carolina, played five years with the Spurs — three in the ABA and two in the NBA.

“It’s the greatest honor of my career to be elected to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame,” Karl tweeted. “Basketball has meant everything to me and I’m thrilled beyond words.”

Cash, who is considered one of the greatest WNBA players of all time, was named to the league’s 25th anniversary team last year.

The former University of Connecticut star, who was taken No. 2 overall in the 2002 WNBA draft, played 15 seasons in the league and won three titles, including two with the Detroit Shock (2003 and 2006) and one with the Storm in 2010.

Cash spent her first six seasons in the WNBA with Detroit (2002-07) before a four-year stint in Seattle (2008-11). She also played for the Chicago Sky (2012-13), Atlanta Dream (2014) and New York Liberty (2014-16).

Cash, who made four WNBA All-Star Games and two All-WNBA teams, ranks 12th on the WNBA’s all-time rebounding list with 2,521 and 20th in scoring with 5,119 points in her career. She’s also a two-time NCAA champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist.

In 2019, the New Orleans Pelicans hired the 42-year-old Cash to join the front office and she serves as vice president of basketball operations and team development.