MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Jordan Sears had 20 points in UT Martin’s 80-79 victory against Prairie View A&M on Sunday night.

Sears scored the winning basket with 1:29 to go. From there, Prairie View missed two shots before failing to get off a final shot after UT Martin had a turnover and missed two free throws on its last two possessions.

Sears shot 5 for 10 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 9 of 11 from the free throw line for the Skyhawks (3-3). Parker Stewart scored 19 points and added five rebounds. KK Curry shot 6 of 9 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 15 points.

The Panthers (3-1) were led by William Douglas, who posted 22 points, six rebounds, six assists and six steals. Prairie View A&M also got 19 points from Jeremiah Gambrell. In addition, Kortrijk Miles finished with 16 points, two steals and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.