ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Mark Sears scored 28 points and Ben Vander Plas added 20 as Ohio won its seventh consecutive game, beating Kent State 80-72 on Friday night.

Ben Roderick had 13 points for Ohio (12-2, 3-0 Mid-American Conference). Jason Carter added 10 points.

Sincere Carry tied a season high with 26 points for the Golden Flashes (7-7, 2-2). Malique Jacobs added 16 points.

