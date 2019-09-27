RENTON — Running back Rashaad Penny and defensive linemen Ziggy Ansah and Quinton Jefferson are among four Seahawks listed as questionable for Sunday’s game at Arizona.

Seattle also listed offensive lineman Ethan Pocic as doubtful with a mid-back injury and cornerback Neiko Thorpe questionable with a hamstring issue that has held him out the last two games.

Ansah saw his first action for the Seahawks last week with 19 official snaps, missing the first two games while still recovering from off-season shoulder surgery. He missed practice on Thursday with a back injury — he hasn’t previously been listed as having an issue with his back. Ansah signed a one-year deal worth up to $9 million in its base value before the season.

Being questionable officially means there is at least some doubt Ansah could play. But coach Pete Carroll said early Friday on his radio show on KIRO-FM 97.3 that the team expects Ansah to be able to play.

Ansah was listed as questionable with the shoulder issue before the first two games of the season and did not play either time.

Penny sat out last week with a hamstring injury and Carroll said on his radio show that he could be a gametime decision.

Penny’s questionable status means the tailback duties could again fall to Chris Carson and C.J. Prosise. Carson is the team’s starter but has lost fumbles in each of the first three games.

Jefferson has been bothered by a hip injury.

Carroll will have further updates when he meets the media following practice.