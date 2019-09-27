RENTON — The $200,000 bonus check sat in the glove compartment of Ziggy Ansah’s car for a couple weeks.

Word spread though the Detroit Lions locker room about the uncashed check, and soon Jim Washburn heard about it. That, Washburn was learning, sounded like something his young defensive end might do.

“He’s so unassuming,” said Washburn, one of Ansah’s first position coaches in the NFL.

Ansah smiled this week when asked about the check from his rookie season in Detroit, six years ago. It is true, he said; he did hold onto that check for quite awhile.

“It was just good to look at that check, you know,” he said. “I just wanted to keep it close.”

It was, it seemed, as if he didn’t quite believe it, as if he needed the check as a reminder, as evidence, that this was all real — that someone was paying him such a large sum to play football.

That Ansah ended up playing football at all is almost unbelievable.

“He’s the best,” Washburn said. “And he has such an amazing story.”

It is a story that has been told, and told well, many times before: How Ansah grew up in Ghana, in West Africa, playing soccer and basketball, dreaming of becoming the next LeBron James. He earned an academic scholarship to attend BYU, where he saw his first football game — and didn’t much care for it. He really wanted to play basketball and twice tried to walk on to the BYU basketball team — only to get cut both times. He instead walked on to the BYU track team, running a 10.91-second 100-meter dash at one point, before after much prodding he was finally convinced to try walk on to the football team.

Three years later, Detroit selected him as the No. 5 overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft.

Someone, Washburn suggested, ought make a movie about Ansah’s life.

Wasburn, who spent more than two years coaching Ansah in Detroit, described the Seahawks’ new defensive end as smart and humble and one of the most talented players he’s seen in four decades as a coach. And, also, one of his favorite people.

“The whole thing with Ziggy is, he’s just a great human being,” Washburn said.

Near the end of a recent phone interview, the coach made a request: “If you see Ziggy, please tell him I love him.”

Seahawks fans, Washburn promised, will come love him too (with one important caveat*).

• • •

Ansah and Jadeveon Clowney have become fast friends in Seattle. Both are new to the Seahawks and both play defensive end.

“We’re always laughing about the situation — being here and how things are a little different here,” said Clowney, who arrived via trade near the end of training camp. “We’re getting used to it, adapting.”

Ansah said he gets a kick out of Clowney’s endless energy.

“He can never stay still,” Ansah said. “He’s always bouncing from one place to another and talking to everybody.”

Ansah, 30, played seven seasons in Detroit, the only other NFL organization he had known until signing a one-year deal with the Seahawks in May. He made his Seahawks debut Sunday, playing 19 snaps in the loss to New Orleans. He didn’t register any statistics, but he is hopeful he can turn a corner soon, with the hope Clowney can a similar turn on the other side of the defensive line.

“We’re still working on it,” Ansah said this week. “It might take time, but if we click it’s going to be something else.”

They are the Seahawks’ QB hitmen — brought in on one-year deals for, essentially, one specific purpose.

Can they deliver?

The more relevant question in any discussion around Ansah is: *Can he stay healthy?

• • •

In the early 1990s, Washburn spent two years as an assistant coach with the London Monarchs in NFL Europe. One of his defensive linemen in London was Steve Kaufusi, who had played at BYU and later returned to his alma mater in Provo, Utah, to be the defensive line coach.

In 2012, Kaufusi convinced Washburn that he needed to take a long, hard look at BYU’s raw defensive end. This guy, Kaufusi told Wasburn, has everything you want in an NFL edge rusher.

Kaufusi instantly recognized those physical attributes two and a half year earlier when he first saw Ansah running in BYU’s indoor track facility. Ansah, 6-feet-5 and some 250 pounds then, was not your typical sprinter: He filled the running lane and was known to bump runners in the lane next to him, Kaufusi recalled.

Kaufusi can still picture the scene when he first approached Ansah on the track and introduced himself.

“You should come out and play football,” Kaufusi told him.

“I don’t know, Coach,” Ansah said, as Kaufusi recalled. “I don’t know how to play.”

“I’ll teach you,” Kaufusi said.

It wasn’t until the following year that Ansah agreed to walk on to the football team. Everything with football was a struggle at first — Ansah found that putting on pads was like solving a Rubik’s Cube — and away from the field Ansah worked part-time as a custodian on campus to earn money.

He often found himself as Kaufusi’s home — all three of Kaufusi’s sons played for BYU too — eating (and eating and eating) whatever was available. Ansah particularly loved Steve’s special egg sandwich (made with two eggs, melted cheese, mayo and avocado).

“I love the young man,” Kaufusi said. “He’s a great kid. He has a great attitude. You wish you had more kids like that.”

Washburn and Kris Kocurek, Detroit’s other defensive line coach, were convinced. The trick leading up to the 2013 draft was convincing everyone else in the Lions’ organization.

“Kris and I … we had to make fools out of ourselves jumping on the table to draft him,” Washburn said. “It was a ridiculous idea (to draft him in the top five) for the amount of football had he played.”

• • •

It wasn’t ridiculous.

Ansah had 30 sacks in his first three seasons in Detroit, including 14.5 in 2015.

But he hasn’t played a full 16-game season since then, and this week he is dealing with another new injury — to his back — that puts his availability for the Seahawks’ trip to Arizona in doubt on Sunday.

Ansah’s final three seasons in Detroit were hamstrung by injuries to his shoulder, knee and ankle, and he appeared in just seven games last season while playing on the franchise tag (earning him about $17.1 million). He had surgery in January to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder, and it did not appear the Lions had much interest in re-signing him this offseason.

“There’s nobody I’ve been around more talented than Ziggy,” Washburn said. “But it always comes back to one thing: Can he stay healthy? Otherwise, he’s the total package.”

Even in limited action last year for Detroit, Ansah was as productive as ever. According to Pro Football Focus, he played 110 pass-rushing snaps (146 snaps in total), and posted four sacks and 20 QB pressures, grading out as PFF’s most efficient edge defender in the NFL last year.

So there’s reason for the Seahawks to be optimistic *if and when Ansah is on the field.

Injuries, Ansah acknowledged, have weighed on him physically and emotionally.

“It’s part of the game. Injuries are a 100% guarantee. You never know when it’s going to come,” said Ansah, who was also slowed by a groin injury in Seahawks training camp.

“Coming back from the (shoulder) injury and what I’ve been through from then until now, I can’t be any more grateful than I am,” he added. “It’s good to be out there and hopefully I can help my team win.”