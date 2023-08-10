Seahawks third-year receiver Cade Johnson was carted off the field on a stretcher at halftime after being injured earlier in the second quarter Thursday and was taken to Harborview Medical Center as a precaution to be examined for head and neck injuries, according to the team.

Coach Pete Carroll said after the game Johnson suffered a concussion but had full movement and that the early exams showed “no findings beyond that.”

Carroll said Johnson was hurt after taking a hard hit on a kickoff early in the second quarter. Johnson appeared to come up a little wobbly following that play, which occurred with just over 11 minutes to go in the half. Carroll said he did not know if Johnson was spending the night at Harborview.

Johnson was examined for a lengthy period in the medical tent before a stretcher was then brought out. Johnson was placed on it and strapped in with his head and neck immobilized.

After a few minutes of Johnson being examined in the tent, Tyler Lockett ducked inside and then stayed with him, then walking alongside the stretcher across the field and to the locker room. Tight end Noah Fant also accompanied the stretcher and receivers coach Sanjay Lal also headed into the tent to spend time with Johnson as he was examined.

Johnson is a third-year player out of South Dakota State who, after serving mostly on the practice squad, emerged as a key reserve late last season, making two catches for 21 yards in three games and then also playing substantially in the wild card playoff loss to the 49ers with three catches for 39 yards.

He started the game for the Seahawks in a three-receiver set with Lockett and DK Metcalf sitting out and the Seahawks also without Cody Thompson and Dareke Young — neither of whom suited up — and with Dee Eskridge also getting injured on the opening kickoff and not returning to action for the rest of the second half.

Johnson had two yards on one carry early in the game and also had two passes thrown his way without making a catch along with his kickoff return.

Thompson, who has been with the Seahawks since 2019, has appeared to have his best shot yet of making the opening-day 53-man roster, having gotten some work with the ones in recent practices and coming off a solid mock game last Friday when he had four catches for 54 yards.

Carroll talked at length about Thompson Wednesday and did not mention an injury so it was unclear at kickoff why he was sidelined.

With those three out, Seattle began the game with a three-receiver set of rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and undrafted rookie free agent Jake Bobo.

Eskridge went down on the opening kickoff with what appeared to be a knee/leg injury. He was examined in the medical tent and then headed to the locker room but returned to the sidelines early in the second quarter and didn’t play in the rest of the first half.

The team had hoped to give Eskridge some significant snaps as he cannot play in the first six games of the regular season after being suspended for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

Bradford making his push?

Of Seattle’s 10-man 2023 rookie class, the player who may have been talked about the least entering the preseason opener is guard Anthony Bradford, a fourth-round pick out of LSU.

One reason is that Bradford missed minicamp after a car accident in which Carroll said he “bonked’’ his head.

Another is that veteran Phil Haynes appears to have a stranglehold on the starting right guard position, having worked with the starters there every practice other than when he has gone to the left side when Damien Lewis has missed a few practices — during which Jake Curhan has stepped in on the right side.

Bradford’s spring absence obviously left him somewhat behind and likely contributed to not really so far appearing to make a real run at the right guard spot, as some had anticipated when he was drafted.

But Carroll said this week that now that Bradford has been practicing every day — usually at right guard with the second unit — he has begun to show the potential that compelled the team to draft him.

“I really like what he brings,’’ Carroll said. “He weighed in at 342 (pounds) this week and is moving his feet. He’s got really good coordination and body control. He moves really well. He probably had the best hit of the day on the comp day (a practice earlier in the week). When he gets settled in and we feel like he understands what he’s doing, he’s going to be competing to play. That’s how far he’s come already. He’s totally ready to compete to play in the game. We just have to see if he can learn his stuff and hold on to it.’’

Carroll had said Bradford would play “a bunch’’ against the Vikings.

And indeed he did as Bradford got the start at right guard with the Seahawks going with mostly backups on their offensive line. The only starters to play on the line were center Evan Brown and Haynes, who worked on the left side.

Rookie nose tackle Young sits out

While Carroll had said cornerback Devon Witherspoon (hamstring) and running back Kenny McIntosh (knee) would sit out, one other draftee who also was not in uniform was nose tackle Cameron Young, a fourth-round pick out of Mississippi State.

Young also did not practice much this week, though it’s unclear why — Carroll was not asked about him during his media availability Wednesday.

But that may have played into why the Seahawks this week added a nose tackle, Anthony Montalvo of Central Florida.

Young worked with the starting defense at nose tackle at times during the offseason program.

But the Seahawks are now going primarily with veteran free agent Jarran Reed at that spot, a move made in part after Seattle signed Mario Edwards Jr., who has been working as a starter at one defensive end spot.

Still, Seattle’s nose tackle depth remains a question after Reed with Bryan Mone still on the Physically Unable to Perform list while recovering from an ACL injury last December. The only other experienced player at the spot is Myles Adams, who has been playing mostly end of late.

Burr-Kirven gets moment as captain

The game marked an emotional return to football for former UW standout linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven, who sat out the last two seasons after suffering a knee injury in a preseason game in 2021.

The team honored Burr-Kirven by naming him as a captain for the game along with tight end Tyler Mabry to handle the coin toss.

Burr-Kirven then entered the game in the second quarter at weakside linebacker, playing alongside Jon Rhattigan, who started middle linebacker with Bobby Wagner among the many veterans sitting out.