Can the NFL work in London? Who knows, but we do know there'll be 85,000 screaming fans at Wembley on Sunday. Columnist Matt Calkins set out to find some of them. What he discovered? A surprise — and even a Bucs fan.

LONDON — The initial idea was a poor man’s Jimmy Kimmel gimmick. I’d hit up different sports bars in London, ask people the most basic of NFL questions and see what kinds of response they give.

What is a touchdown?

Who is Bill Belichick?

How would you describe Deflategate?

Figured I could get something amusing. Full as Wembley Stadium should be for Sunday’s Seahawks-Raiders game, I was skeptical that the average Brit would know any more about the New England Patriots than the average American knew about the New Zealand All Blacks. And when I first met Georgi Cholakov at the White Hart bar in Whitechapel, he seemed to prove me right.

“I hate the NFL,” he said.

Sounds about right. But why?

“Because several years ago, I picked the Tampa Bay Bucs as my team.”

Turns out, Cholakov is a full-fledged NFL fanatic. He’s had a fantasy team for 12 years running and watches religiously.

I initially expected him to shrug his shoulders when I mentioned the Seahawks. Instead, he vented how he had to trade Russell Wilson for Deshaun Watson because Wilson wasn’t producing.

Clearly, this Londoner was as much into football as he was futbol, but he had to be a rarity, right?

Well, he wasn’t that night.

A bit later, I met 23-year-old Harry Eaton, who was enjoying a celebratory beverage with his teammates after a charity volleyball match.

Do you mind if I ask you about the NFL?

He said yes before I could finish the question.

Smitten by the sport since he first played Madden eight years ago, Eaton is also a fantasy-team owner. He spends his Sunday evenings glued to the TV watching RedZone.

As a longtime rugby fan, Eaton really only has one complaint about NFL football.

“I’m watching these guys try to tackle and I’m like ‘just wrap your arms around someone!'” Eaton said. “But in London, I think the NFL is massive now.”

I don’t like using anecdotal evidence as concrete proof for anything. And I’m not going to pretend that the NFL has even a fraction of the footprint that soccer or rugby or even cricket does in this part of the world.

I also can’t overlook a YouGov survey of 1,616 British adults that came out earlier in the year, with 59 percent of respondents rating NFL football as “very or quite” boring as compared to just 18 percent that found it exciting.

But a lot of that may just be because they don’t know exactly what they’re watching. The NFL has the thickest rulebook of all the major American sports, and if you aren’t familiar with the nuances of a relatively complex game, you’re not going to enjoy it.

But people such as Peter Wainwright, an Irishman now living in London, is familiar with said nuances. His romance with football began when he started playing NFL Blitz on Playstation, and he became further transfixed when he watched Amazon’s “All or Nothing” series focusing on the Arizona Cardinals.

So count him among the 18 percent enamored with the game — a percentage he thinks will only rise in London.

“In my opinion, the NFL is the pinnacle of modern athleticism,” Wainwright said.

Don’t get me wrong — not all my interactions were like this.

Toward the end of the evening, I asked a woman named Anna, who didn’t want her last name revealed, her thoughts on the NFL, and she responded: “I’ve heard of the Raiders, but I might be confusing the Raiders with those pieces of chicken that you put in your fridge, and when you’re really hungry you raid the fridge. That might be why I’ve heard of them.” (remember, these were sports bars I was visiting.)

But for the most part, London was more NFL savvy than you’d expect.

Eaton said he thinks that if a franchise moved to the UK, the game would explode. Maybe, maybe not.

What’s seems certain is that the interest wouldn’t be starting from scratch. I mean, even the Bucs have a fan here.