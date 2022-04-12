Russell Wilson performed his first official act as a Denver Bronco Monday, showing up to the team’s facility to take a physical for the beginning of its offseason workout program.

And making it further official that Seattle is now in his rearview mirror? He has listed his Bellevue-area Lake Washington waterfront home for sale.

The 11,104-square foot house was listed for sale Tuesday for $28 million.

There is also a separate listing for a parcel of land next to the house for $8 million.

Or if you so desire, you can get both for $36 million, an estimated monthly payment of $172,243.

That compares to the $148,158 a month for just the house.

The two lots comprise 1.9 acres and roughly 270 feet of Lake Washington shoreline, according to real estate listings.

According to Zillow, Wilson purchased the home in August 2015 for $6.7 million.

That was shortly after he signed the first of his two big contracts with the Seahawks, a four-year deal worth $21.9 million per season that at the time made him the second-highest paid player in NFL history just behind Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers.

The house, built in 2007, features six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, according to Zillow.

Or to let the listing from Realtor.com speak for itself:

“Breathtaking waterfront estate on almost two acres of private beaches and gardens with spot-on Seattle skyline views. The 2 parcels combine to 270’ of Lake Washington shoreline, with 2 beaches, a tram to the lake’s edge and a dock with space for 4 boats, including a 60’ yacht. The magnificent bluff-top home boasts unusual privacy, exceptional materials, and more than 180 degrees of perfectly-framed lake and city views. Opportunities for wellness and recreation abound, with a professional gym, yoga studio, sport court, play structure, 3-year-old dock and double jet ski lift. There’s tranquility and sanctuary too, with abundant patios, terraced gardens and beachside outlooks. Here you’ll find truly elevated living right at the water’s edge.”

As for Wilson, he has quickly integrated himself in all things Denver since his trade to the Broncos on March 8, having thrown out the first pitch at the Colorado Rockies’ home opener on Friday and has also attended Denver Nuggets games.

The Seahawks will officially begin life without him next week when their offseason workout program starts.