You can call them lucky, and you wouldn’t be wrong. If a ball doesn’t bounce off one Seahawk’s helmet on one play or a Brown’s hands on another, this team is 4-3 and epitomizing average.

You can point out flaws that could sink them as the season progresses, and it might take you some time to get through them. The list of concerns outnumber the digits on any pair of hands.

But here’s the thing about these 2023 Seahawks, who stunned Cleveland in the final minutes Sunday to seize a 24-20 win. They’re deserving of their first-place standing. Seattle (5-2) has been every bit as good as its record suggests.

There are no sportsbooks odds predicting who will lead a division seven games into the season, but after the Seahawks’ Week 1 loss to the Rams, such odds for Seattle would have been anaconda-long. That 30-13 defeat instantly downgraded expectations for a group that sneaked into last year’s playoffs as the NFC’s seventh and final seed.

The sky wasn’t quite falling, but it was losing its balance as mediocrity seemed to be a best-case scenario by year’s end. What’s happened since? The Seahawks have been about as successful as any other team in the NFC.

Note the word successful over the word dominant. Save for its 24-3 win over the Giants, this team has been short on convincing victories. But it has found a way nearly every time, and if not for the glaring red-zone struggles in a 17-13 loss against the Bengals would be riding a six-game winning streak.

“Nothing fazes us,” Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs said Sunday. “At the end of the day, when the game is on the line, there’s a lot of gamers out there. There’s a lot of guys who want that moment. It’s been exciting to see. I’m excited to be part of it.”

Looking for Sunday’s gamer in the most high-leverage moment? That would be safety Jamal Adams. After enduring an injury odyssey over the past few seasons, the 28-year-old came up with one the bigger plays of the season for Seattle. With Cleveland leading 20-17 with 2:04 remaining — and essentially needing a conversion on a third-and-three to seal the game — Adams blitzed quarterback P.J. Walker, somehow got his helmet on the pass and watched the ball ricochet about 20 yards into the hands of Julian Love. The Seahawks scored the go-ahead/winning touchdown five plays later.

That was your textbook make-your-own-luck type of effort from the three-time Pro Bowler. A moment of pure fortune came late in the third quarter, when Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith — whose team trailed by three points — threw a pass straight off the hands of cornerback Cameron Mitchell, who likely would have taken it to the end zone if he made the simple catch.

It didn’t happen, though — and that same Smith led a 57-yard touchdown drive in a minute and 19 seconds following Love’s pick.

The most impressive aspect of the Seahawks’ game, however, has been their defense — which has allowed just 50 points in the past four games. More noteworthy is that the “D” has given up just nine points in the second half over the last four.

Three takeaways Sunday certainly bolstered the bulwark that has been that side of the ball for Seattle. And though stinginess has come against relatively weak offenses — it’s still the NFL. The Seahawks have delivered.

Of course, there is still the matter of Smith, whose turnover issues can no longer be viewed in isolation. He had two interceptions Sunday, a lost fumble and an interception last week, and two interceptions in the 17-13 loss to the Bengals the game before.

It’s fair to think that such performances forecast a regression to the mean for Seattle. They are not a sustainable model for winning. On the other hand … if Smith is able to recapture the form that launched him into his first Pro Bowl last season, this team may just be the favorite to capture the NFC West.

Big if, obviously.

With the 49ers losing to the Bengals on Sunday to fall to 5-3, the Seahawks took sole possession of first place in the division. When this was mentioned to Seattle coach Pete Carroll after the game, he pretended as if it was news to him.

“Really?” he said. “Geez.”

But given how this team was viewed seven weeks ago, it’s a hell of an achievement. And with the additions of game-changers such as cornerback Devon Witherspoon, not to mention the return of Adams, Seattle is better than it was last year.

Yes, the Seahawks are dangerously close to being sub.-500 if a couple things don’t go their way. But that doesn’t mean they aren’t dangerous.