Former Eastern Washington receiver Cooper Kupp had a large cheering contingent at CenturyLink Field as his Rams beat the hometown team Sunday night

The Los Angeles Rams’ 42-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks Sunday evening marked former Eastern Washington receiver Cooper Kupp’s pro debut in his home state.

Kupp, a Yakima native, was drafted by the Rams in the third round of this year’s draft. With 56 receptions entering Sunday’s game, he had already broken the Rams’ rookie record for receptions (54) that was set by Eddie Kennison in 1996.

With dozens of friends and family in attendance, Kupp caught two passes for 21 yards against the Seahawks to bring his season total to 58.

Cooper Kupp on what it was like to come home to Washington and play the Seahawks at CenturyLink Field.

Kupp said he didn’t know exactly how many family members and friends he had in the crowd, but said they came in droves, from all over the state.

“It was incredible just to see some from Yakima, Cheney, Tri-Cities,” Kupp said. “All sorts of people from the eastern side of the state traveling over here and supporting the Rams was a pretty cool deal.”

For a kid who grew up in Washington, Kupp said he had a moment during warmups when he paused to contemplate how far he’d come.

“I came to a Ravens game here a couple years ago with my dad,” Kupp said. “I remember we got field passes for before (the game) and I remember my dad asking me, ‘Do you see yourself out here in a few years?’ And I remember that conversation like, ‘Yeah I can see myself playing out here.’

“That realization that I’m out here playing the Seahawks was a pretty cool deal.”

Kupp was not the only EWU alum coming back to play his first pro game in the state of Washington. The Rams drafted his Eagles teammate Samson Ebukam in the fourth round of this year’s draft. Ebukam, a linebacker who’s from Nigeria but went to high school in Portland, had two assisted tackles on special teams against the Seahawks.