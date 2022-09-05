RENTON — A new-look roster for the Seahawks in 2022 also meant a mostly new set of team captains as selected in a vote of players.

Stepping into the offensive team captain role held every year since 2013 by Russell Wilson is now receiver Tyler Lockett, who is also the longest-tenured member of the Seahawks, drafted in the third round in 2015.

“It’s beautiful recognition for a guy that has always been a leader in this program and has always been at the front of it,” coach Pete Carroll said in making the announcement following Monday afternoon’s practice. “He has the wisdom, and they really recognize it and listen to him.”

And stepping into the defensive team captain role held exclusively since 2018 by Bobby Wagner — Wagner also shared it in 2017 and held it in 2015 — are safety Quandre Diggs and defensive tackle Al Woods.

Diggs was also voted a team captain in Detroit in 2019 before being traded to Seattle that year in October.

Carroll called Diggs “a guy that’s been a leader in this program … has a big voice, big character, and is a terrific football player that guys look up to.”

Woods, meanwhile, is the oldest player on the roster at 35.

“He really brings all of the voice, the stature, the work habits, and the work ethic that you want to lead,” Carroll said.

The only spot staying the same is special teams, where Nick Bellore was voted as a captain for the second straight year.

“He’s just everything to everybody in his playmaking, style, mentality, and all of that,” Carroll said of Bellore.

Wilson had been selected as the offensive team captain every year other than his rookie season of 2012, when center Max Unger got the call.

And in fact, quarterbacks have often been the team captain — 27 times since 1990, with Matt Hasselbeck having been a captain nine times as well from 2001-10 and Dave Krieg and Rick Mirer also having multiple selections (with Tarvaris Jackson, Trent Dilfer, Jon Kitna, Warren Moon and John Friesz

Sidney Jones IV, Ken Walker III improving, but game status still uncertain

The Seahawks don’t yet have to issue an injury report — that will start Thursday — and Carroll noted that because of that he wasn’t going to answer many injury questions.

But he did answer two before he stopped about two of the big question marks leading into Monday night’s game against Denver — cornerback Sidney Jones IV and running back Ken Walker III.

Jones did not play in the preseason due to a concussion but has been back to practice the last week, on Monday again seen with a helmet, and guardian cap, during the brief open period.

“Sidney is practicing and is ready to go,” Carroll said. “We will go one day at a time and make sure that each day is a good day, but he’s very hopeful and we all are that he is ready to play.”

Still unclear is if Jones will start if he is able to play. He entered camp starting at left cornerback. Carroll said only “you’ll have to wait and see” when asked if Jones will return to that spot if healthy. One other factor, though, is that Artie Burns, who played there some in Jones’ absence, remains out with a groin injury.

With both Jones and Burns out for much of camp, rookie Tariq Woolen stepped into the starting spot at right cornerback, and he could well start there against Denver. Michael Jackson also had a strong camp and made the roster and could be an option on the left side depending on the health of others, as well.

Walker, meanwhile, played only in the preseason opener Aug. 13 at Pittsburgh before suffering a hernia injury that required surgery. Walker was not in a helmet and was off to the side during the portion open to media,

Said Carroll: “He was working some today. He is running, catching some balls, and doing stuff. We will see what happens. This is an injury that is unpredictable in the recovery, he is doing pretty well though. He has to be able to tolerate it. Fortunately, we are playing Monday night, so we will have an extra day, and we will see.”