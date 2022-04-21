RENTON — Are the Seahawks talking yet with DK Metcalf about a contract extension? And how are Chris Carson, Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams progressing from their injuries?

Seahawks general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll addressed those issues and more at their annual pre-draft news conference Thursday.

Here are highlights:

DK Metcalf talks still to come

Receiver DK Metcalf is due for a contract extension before the start of the 2022 season, and that it has yet to happen has led to speculation about his future.

But while some players with uncertain contract situations sometimes stay away from the voluntary offseason workout program, Metcalf was present when Seattle’s began on Tuesday.

Carroll noted that Metcalf is still rehabbing after foot surgery in January but that “he’s involved with everything we’re doing. He’s really tuned in. … He seems to be very focused on what’s going on right now and being in position to help other guys as we get started. So he’s shown a really good mentality about the return.”

But for now, the Seahawks seem to be sticking to their usual timeline of dealing with extensions for future years after free agency and the draft for the current season.

Asked about contract discussions with Metcalf Carroll said “as far as conversations and all that kind of stuff about the future of it, we haven’t really been directly on the topic at this point.”

Expect those to ramp up once the draft is over.

Re-signing Geno Smith doesn’t change QB plans

Seattle finally made a long-expected move official this week, re-signing quarterback Geno Smith — the deal was agreed to last week but didn’t become official until Smith signed the contract when he came to town for the offseason program.

That gives Seattle three QBs on its roster — Smith, Drew Lock and Jacob Eason.

The Seahawks expect Smith, who started three games as an injury replacement for Russell Wilson last year, to compete with Lock for the starting job.

But Schneider said bringing back Smith doesn’t change anything about Seattle’s plans to likely add a fourth quarterback to the roster, potentially in the draft next week.

Smith signed a one-year deal with a base value of $3.5 million and a $500,000 signing bonus with incentives that could take it to $7 million, a league source confirmed to The Seattle Times. But full details of the contract have yet to be revealed.

Carroll said getting Smith back was important with Lock new to the system and Eason having been acquired off waivers last fall — and anyone else the team may add also being new to the team’s system.

“It’s really important for stability moving forward,” Carroll said. “He’s been here a number of years (the past three). He’s got a great background with us. And so he brings that that real sense of what we’re all about and he’s helping the younger quarterbacks as they’re transitioning to learning our stuff. He’s a great illustration for them of what it takes. He’s really excited about the opportunity and it’s gonna be a real competition.”

Drew Lock making good first impression

Tuesday marked the first day the Seahawks were able to get an up-close look at Lock now that the team is in its workout program.

The first two weeks of the program are limited to meetings, workouts and rehab, so the team doesn’t have much to go on yet.

But Carroll said so far, the Seahawks like what they see in Lock, who is entering his fourth NFL season.

“First impression for me is that he’s really excited about the new energy of our club, the energy that he can feel from the players and the coaches, about his opportunity,” Carroll said. “He’s upbeat and very comfortable with how everything has gone so far. So it’s been really quick, but he’s been open to say that and express that. It’s a new lease on life for him and he’s looking forward to taking full advantage of that. He’s coming in with his competitive hat on ready to roll, so it’s gonna be really exciting to see how he fits in.”

Still no certainty on Chris Carson

The Seahawks remain unclear if or when running back Chris Carson will be able to return after having neck surgery late last year.

Carson played only the first four games of last season before being sidelined. And whether the Seahawks think he will be able to play in 2022 could impact how they approach the draft next week — Seattle could well take a running back as depth and competition, especially with both Carson and Rashaad Penny under contract for only one more year.

For now, Carroll repeated what he’s said earlier this offseason that there’s nothing new on Carson’s status.

“We really don’t have any real updates at this time,” Carroll said. “It’s still gonna take some time still working through it. He’s really working hard, I know that, and it’s really important to take it as far as you can. So we’ll just have to wait. Take some time to figure that out.”

Quandre Diggs, Jamal Adams ‘doing great’

Carroll said safeties Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams are “doing great” in their recovery from injuries suffered last season while noting that for now, each player is continuing with their rehab programs out of the area. Each, he said, is taking part in the offseason program by attending meetings virtually.

Adams had shoulder surgery last season while Diggs had surgery in January to repair a broken fibula and dislocated ankle suffered in the final game of the season at Arizona. Diggs then signed a three-year deal worth up to $40 million in March to stay with the Seahawks.

“Those guys are doing great,” Carroll said. “They’re really excited, enthused with what’s happening, really positive. Was great to see Quandre when he came out to sign this deal and really, really pumped about that. Both those guys are working and maintaining the rehab that they’re in to try to maximize these few crucial weeks until they can get back in here. Everybody’s connected and Zoomin’ and doing all of our stuff, so that’s working out great.”