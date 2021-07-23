With an open roster spot yet to be filled as training camp begins Wednesday, the Seahawks reportedly are scheduled to get a visit from free agent receiver Dede Westbrook.

That’s if Westbrook doesn’t sign with the Minnesota Vikings first.

Josina Anderson of ESPN reported that Westbrook “is planning’’ to visit the Seahawks on Sunday once he concludes a visit he was conducting Friday with the Vikings.

Westbrook confirmed that plan in an interview with the St. Paul Pioneer Press in which he said that if he does not sign with the Vikings by Saturday, he will visit Seattle and could also still visit San Francisco and Cincinnati.

Westbrook told the Pioneer Press he had been scheduled to visit Seattle first, but then decided on Minnesota because of wide receiver coach Keenan McCardell, who was his receivers coach with Jacksonville.

“I was kind of set on Seattle,’’ Westbrook was quoted as saying. “And he was like, ‘Darn you’re not even going to come out and give me a chance’ I coached you the past four years and you’re just going to fly out to Seattle and not give Minnesota a shot?’’’

Westbrook was a fourth-round choice of the Jaguars in 2017 out of Oklahoma, where he finished fourth in the 2016 Heisman Trophy voting after his 80 receptions for 1,524 yards and 17 touchdowns. Injuries limited him to seven games as a rookie, but he returned late in the season and caught a touchdown against Seattle in a 30-24 Jacksonville victory.

He then had two solid seasons with Jacksonville in 2018 and 2019 when he had 63 receptions for 707 yards and five touchdowns, and then 66 for 660 and three touchdowns.

But he suffered a shoulder injury in training camp in 2020 that caused him to fall on the depth chart behind rookie Laviska Shenault and he was active for just one of the team’s first six games.

He was then lost for the season in the seventh game against the Chargers following an ACL injury.

Westbrook had been handling both punt and kickoff returns for Jacksonville in that game before being injured, and that could be something Seattle would be intrigued by with some uncertainty at both spots.

Seattle has 12 receivers on its roster, but after the dynamic duo of Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf at the top of the depth chart, little is certain. The Seahawks could view Westbrook as a possible contender for the third receiver spot along with rookie second-round choice Dee Eskridge, 2020 sixth-round pick Freddie Swain and Penny Hart. The Seahawks got to see little of Eskridge in the offseason program due to a toe injury.

Seattle has an open spot on its roster after waiving rookie receiver Tamorrion Terry last month after the team learned he had been indicted on a murder charge in Georgia.

The Seahawks also were reported Friday to have had tryouts with three free agent running backs: Pete Guerriero, Darnell Holland and Cameron Scarlett. Seattle has six running backs on its roster with camp set to begin and could use another for depth purposes with regulars like Chris Carson unlikely to do much of anything in preseason games.