Russell Wilson broke several more records in the Seahawks' win over the Cardinals. Most were good, noteworthy records. But one stands out as something you'd want your QB to avoid.

One touchdown pass meant two big records for Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson in a win against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

When Wilson tossed a 29-yard TD to Tyler Lockett in the first quarter against Arizona, he became both the Seahawks’ all-time leader with 196 career touchdown passes, while also setting a new team single-season record with 35 touchdown passes — which goes without saying is also a career high.

Wilson entered the game tied with Dave Krieg for career touchdowns.

He already held the single-season record with 34 in both 2015 and 2017.

Wilson doesn’t always admit publicly to caring much about records.

But he said the ones he set Sunday are meaningful.

“Touchdowns do matter,’’ Wilson said. “I’m not a stat person. The most important stat is wins and winning and that’s what I care about the most. I think touchdowns is a predictor on how far you’re going to go on offense, obviously. You need touchdowns to win. There have been a lot of great quarterbacks in front of me that have played here and everything else. I believe I’m just beginning. I’m just starting.’’

The records are indicative of a year that stands as maybe the best in Wilson’s seven seasons as Seattle’s quarterback.

He finished with a passér rating of 110.9 that is also a career high, which was due in part to a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 35-7 that was also the best of his career.

The interceptions tied a career low — Wilson also had seven in 2014 when he threw just 20 touchdown passes.

Wilson threw his seventh interception of the year Sunday, but just his fourth in the past 14 games — he had three in the first two games of the season. Wilson finished the year with an interception percentage of 1.6 that is the second-lowest of his career behind 2014, when he was at 1.5.

And he also turned in what was by far the best touchdown percentage of his career at 8.1 — his previous best was 7.0 in 2015.

Wilson also finished at 8.1 yards per attempt, just off his career high of 8.3 in 2015 but far better than the 7.3 of last season.

Wilson, though, also set one other career record against Arizona, this one far more dubious: most sacks in a season.

With six sacks on Sunday Wilson has been sacked 51 times this season, breaking his record of 45 in 2015.

That tied the third-most in team history behind only the 67 sacks the Seahawks gave up in 1992 (the year they went 2-14) and 53 in 1985.

But as Wilson notes, the point of it all is to score points, and the Seahawks did that this season.

With 27 points on Sunday, they finished the regular season with 428, the second-most in team history behind only the 452 points scored in 2005, when Seattle first advanced to the Super Bowl.

Wilson also now has 75 wins against 36 losses and one tie in his career — the wins are the most for any quarterback in his first seven NFL seasons.

“At the end of the day I want to be known as the greatest winner of all time,’’ Wilson said. “I think that’s my goal.’’