Dan Quinn said there is "zero chance" Steve Sarkisian leaves Atlanta to become the new offensive coordinator of the Seahawks. But here are five names who could replace Darrell Bevell.

One oft-cited maxim in sports circles is that organizations don’t make significant personnel changes without having at least some idea of who they can get as a replacement.

And when the Seahawks on Tuesday night fired offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell it was thought that the team had a pretty good idea of who will take over.

And that, in turn, led to immediate speculation that the Seahawks could look to former former UW coach Steve Sarkisian who worked under Carroll at USC from 2001-04 and again from 2006-08, and has been the offensive coordinator with the Atlanta Falcons this season after having worked at Alabama in 2016.

However, Atlanta coach Dan Quinn — a former defensive coordinator with the Seahawks in 2013 and 2014 — told reporters Wednesday that there is “zero chance’’ that Sarkisian would take over in Seattle for Bevell. That may be because the Falcons would simply deny Seattle permission to talk to Sarkisian, which is allowed under NFL rules for jobs that are considered lateral moves. It is thought that Sarkisian has a multi-year deal with the Falcons.

So who could be candidates to take over for Bevell?

Here are a few other names:

John DeFilippo, Eagles QB coach

The 39-year-old is regarded as a rising star in coaching circles after helping to groom Carson Wentz into an MVP candidate this season in what was his first year working with the Eagles. DeFilippo also worked with the Raiders from 2012-14, the latter season being the rookie year for Derek Carr. Seattle general manager John Schneider and Oakland GM Reggie McKenzie are close friends and the Seahawks undoubtedly know all about DeFilippo. DeFilippo is also reported to have interviewed for Arizona’s head coaching vacancy.

Marc Trestman, head coach Toronto Argonauts

Trestman just finished his first year as head coach at Toronto, leading the Argonauts to a Grey Cup title. But he also has extensive NFL coaching experience, including as head coach of the Bears in 2013-14 and 12 years as an offensive coordinator with the Ravens, Raiders, Browns, 49ers and Cardinals. He also has some connections with Carroll as each was an assistant with the Vikings in 1985-86 while Trestman was the OC with the 49ers in 1995-96 while Carroll was the DC with the 49ers. Trestman was also the offensive coordinator at North Carolina State in 2005-06, helping recruit Russell Wilson.

Mike Shula, fired Panthers offensive coordinator

Shula, who was fired as offensive coordinator of the Carolina Panthers this week and was the coach at Alabama from 2003-06. Shula was the OC for the Panthers from 2013-17 during which time QB Cam Newton emerged as the NFL’s MVP in 2015 and the team made it to its second Super Bowl appearance in franchise history. He was also Carolina’s QB coach in 2011-12 working the latter season with Newton when Newton was the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year. He has no apparent clear ties to Carroll or the Seahawks but his experience working with a mobile quarterback could be seen as an advantage in taking over a Russell Wilson-led offense.

Mike McCoy, fired Broncos offensive coordinator

McCoy, a former head coach of the Chargers, was fired as the offensive coordinator of the Broncos in November. But McCoy, rose to prominence as the offensive coordinator of the Broncos from 2009-12, is highly-regarded for the job he did working with the diverse skill-sets of the likes of Kyle Orton, Tim Tebow and Peyton Manning during his time in Denver as well as with Philip Rivers with San Diego.

Gary Kubiak, former Texans head coach

A former head coach with Houston and Denver who led the Broncos to the Super Bowl 50 title, Kubiak stepped down prior to last season due to health reasons. But a CBSSports.com report in November suggested that Kubiak would be open to returning to a coordinator’s role “if the right opportunity arose.” He is currently working in an advisory role with the Broncos.