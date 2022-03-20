It was expected that once the Seahawks acquired Noah Fant from Denver in the Russell Wilson trade, and after re-signing Will Dissly, they were likely done making significant moves at tight end.

So, it was no surprise when it was learned Sunday that Gerald Everett — who saw the most playing time at tight end for Seattle last season — has moved on, agreeing to terms with the Chargers, as reported by his agency, SportsTrust Advisors. Everett agreed to a two-year deal worth up to $12 million, according to NFL Media.

Everett played 65% of the snaps at tight end for the Seahawks last year — and 75% or more in eight of the last 10 — after signing a one-year deal worth $6 million and set career highs with 48 receptions for 478 yards with four touchdowns.

Fant, meanwhile, caught 68 passes for 670 yards and four touchdowns last year with Denver and will have just a $2.21 million salary and cap hit in 2022 on the last year of his rookie deal, though the Seahawks will have to decide if they want to pick up his fifth-year option, estimated to be a guaranteed $6.8 million for the 2023 season.

Fant will serve as the receiving tight end counterpart to Dissly, who will again likely handle more of the in-line blocking responsibilities after signing a three-year deal worth up to $24 million with up to $10.34 million guaranteed.

Seattle also has Colby Parkinson returning for his third season and expected to fill the third tight end role. Seattle has a fourth tight end under contract in Tyler Mabry, who saw action in six games last season, playing 22 offensive snaps.

Seattle general manager John Schneider said last week that the Seahawks intended to take Fant with the 21st pick of the 2019 draft before Denver got him with the 20th pick. Seattle then traded the pick, and through a variety of moves ended up with six players out of that pick, one of which was receiver DK Metcalf.

“Liked-liked,’’ Schneider said of what the team thought of Fant at the time. “We had his name written down. It was that close, right? We thought he was coming to us. You’re talking about a guy that’s a big man (6-4, 249), is young (24). … He caught 68 balls, is a huge target and he can run.”

Everett is the third of the 15 Seahawks players who were unrestricted free agents to sign elsewhere, the others being offensive lineman Jamarco Jones (Tennessee) and cornerback D.J. Reed (New York Jets).

Everett returns to the same city where he began his career, having played four seasons with the Rams before signing with Seattle last March.