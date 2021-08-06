RENTON — One intriguing breakout candidate for the Seahawks’ offense this season?

Freddie Swain is getting plenty of opportunities in training camp to prove he’s capable of being Seattle’s No. 3 wide receiver behind Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf.

“I think Freddie’s gonna step up,” Metcalf said this week. “I got the chance to work out with him, down in San Diego. He showed a different level of focus that I’m ready to see this year — just can’t wait for you all to see.”

David Moore signed with Carolina as a free-agent in March, and rookie second-round pick Dee Eskridge (toe) hasn’t been able to participate in training camp.

That has left Swain, the second-year receiver, with extended reps with the first-team offense early in camp.

“I was blessed to come in (as a rookie) with a group of guys like DK, Tyler and ‘D-Mo’. They took me under their wing and showed me the ropes,” Swain said. “It was like a family from Day One.”

Swain was invited to Russell Wilson’s home in San Diego for workouts with teammates this summer.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Swain and the rest of the 2020 rookie class had an unusual introduction to the NFL last year. He said he’s learned how to be a pro from the likes of Wilson, Metcalf and Lockett.

“I take the game way more seriously than I did before,” he said. “I come in and stay in my playbook. I know the whole offense through and through. There’s no spot on the offense I couldn’t play.”

Swain says he appreciates the “versatility” of Shane Waldron’s new offense in Seattle.

“You never know who’s going to have it or who’s going to run with it,” he said. “It’s way more dynamic than what we had (last year). The playbook is way simpler — that helps you play fast. You’re not out there thinking as much.”

Swain, listed at 6 feet and 199 pounds, had 13 receptions for 159 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie. He says he’s ready to take on an even greater role this season.

“I feel like I started over with a clean slate, a fresh playbook, new OC,” he said. “We’re all trying to compete for the same spot, but at the end of the day we’re like a family.”

Swain is also in the mix to be a return specialist this season.

“Freddie is an all-around dude,” coach Pete Carroll said this week. “He can do everything. He blocks well; he catches the ball well; he runs with the ball after the catch; he’s really smart and he plays multiple positions. Freddie is right in the mix of everything.

“… I think he’s going to be really comfortable with everything that we are doing. He’s fighting for playing time in camp and he’s in great shape. We are very confident with him in the game.”