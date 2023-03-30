PHOENIX — As if to just further acknowledge he knows what is the dominant theme in his draft scouting reports, Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson on Thursday uncorked a throw during his Pro Day that hit the ceiling of the school’s indoor practice facility.

“The talent is there,’’ ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. said recently. “He’s a guy — the old cliché is he can either make your draft or break your heart. He’s boom-or-bust. That’s Anthony Richardson.’’

In other words, he may have as high of a ceiling as any quarterback in the 2023 draft class — which the 6-4, 244-pounder showed with another impressive display of throwing and overall athleticism during his Pro Day.

But due in part to his age — he doesn’t turn 21 until May — and relative inexperience with just one full season as a starter at Florida, questions persist over how NFL ready he is, and how long it might take him to develop.

The Seahawks, though, are undoubtedly interested, with coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider standing right behind Richardson for his throw that hit the ceiling — and almost all of the other 62 he was reported to have made on the day, with 54 that were completed.

One of the eight that wasn’t clanged off the ceiling, a pass that if nothing else got people talking.

Richardson noted he took some inspiration from Kentucky’s Will Levis hitting the ceiling at his Pro Day at Kentucky last week.

“I’d seen Will Levis do it,’’ Richardson told reporters later. “Thought I’d see if I could put a hole through it. … I haven’t done that before. I just tried to showcase my arm, I have a big arm, but I hit the roof.”

That Richardson can say he wanted to put a hole in the roof and someone might actually think he could speaks to his tantalizing tangibles.

Richardson ran a 4.43 40-yard dash at the combine and recorded a 40.5-inch vertical leap, which combined with his size make him one of the most intriguing quarterback prospects in years.

Richardson didn’t run or do other drills Thursday, deciding to stay on his combine numbers.

But teams such as the Seahawks wanted to see him throw, the one aspect of his game that is drawing the most questions, especially with consistency and accuracy. He completed just 53.8% of his passes last season and had a 17-to-9 touchdown-to-interception ratio, through he had a 12-to-2 ratio in his last six games.

He also ran for 654 yards and nine touchdowns, including an 81-yarder LSU.

The Seahawks’ visit to Florida capped what has been an eight-day sojourn to attend the Pro Days of each of the top-four rated QBs, the others being Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and Kentucky’s Levis — which was interrupted by four days attending the league’s annual meeting in Phoenix.

Carolina, which has the first pick, was also present with coach Frank Reich and general manager Scott Fitterer — a longtime former Seahawks exec — at all four Pro Days.

Schneider said at the league meetings, he and the rest of the team’s coaches and scouts who have been attending the Pro Days will return to Seattle this weekend and start “studying’’ for the draft, which begins April 27.

And those study meetings figure to help crystallize if the Seahawks really are interested in drafting a rookie QB to add to veterans Geno Smith and Drew Lock. Seattle hasn’t often carried three QBs on its 53-man roster. But expanded practice squads make it easier to juggle rosters and the Seahawks seem serious about the idea that taking a QB wouldn’t be so much about 2023 but the long-term.

And that’s where Richardson “boom-or-bust’’ potential could be especially intriguing with Seattle having time to let him develop — especially if the Seahawks could maybe get him by moving down some from the fifth pick and adding a pick or two in return.

Some mocks have Richardson going in the top three but others 20 or below, helping lead to his tag of being maybe the most polarizing player in this year’s draft.

Seattle’s trip to Florida Thursday also served to renew acquaintances. The Seahawks met with Richardson at the combine, and afterward he raved about the meeting in an interview with ESPN stating Richardson felt an “instant rapport’’ with Carroll.

“He had this big smile on his face,” Richardson said, according to ESPN. “We shook hands, and something about it was just different. You only see these guys on TV. And now I’m in their presence and they’re right there talking to me. And they’re interested in me. That makes you feel good.”

And as was the case at other Pro Days, Seattle wasn’t focused solely on a quarterback.

And this is how Anthony Richardson closed his pro day throwing session. He’ll join us shortly on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/DVQVFzYQkg — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 30, 2023

The Seahawks also got a good look at Florida guard O’Cyrus Torrence, generally projected as a first-rounder and a player many have mocked to Seattle at No. 20 with with none of Seattle’s interior offensive linemen under contract beyond 2023.

Torrence quelled some concerns by weighing in at 330 pound after playing previously near almost 350, saying he knows NFL guards tend to play in the 330s at most.

But it was Richardson who wowed the most. That Pro Days are staged an in a comfortable environment throwing to teammates — as opposed to the combine — means most QBs tend to look good. But Richardson did, his accuracy better than at the combine.

And he left the Seahawks and every other team with one last reminder of why he is so tantalizing, throwing his last pass for roughly 70 yards and then racing down field while executing a cart wheel and a back flip, though later acknowledging teams may not want him to do that too often at the risk of injury.

“I didn’t stick the last one at the (scouting) combine,” Richardson was quoted as saying by The Orlando Sentinel. “I just said ‘OK, I may have to just stick a back flip so that was it for the last one.”