The Seahawks may be underdogs at home tonight against Atlanta for the first time in more than five years.

The reality that the Seahawks will be without cornerback Richard Sherman and safety Kam Chancellor Monday night against Atlanta (and in Sherman’s case, already confirmed out for the rest of the year) is having a big impact on the Las Vegas odds.

In fact, the betting line on tonight’s game is moving enough that Seattle is likely to be considered an underdog for the first time at home since 2012.

The Seahawks began the week as a consensus three-point favorite over Atlanta.

But as VegasInsider.com shows, as of Monday morning the Falcons were now a 1.5-point favorite at Wynn Resorts Las Vegas Race and Sports Book with Atlanta now regarded as a consensus one-point favorite, though as of noon the Seahawks are still favored by a point at the Mirage.

SportsLine.com also showed a drastic shift in the spread with Atlanta now favored by a point in its odds after Seattle had opened as a three-point favorite.

According to Marc Lawrence’s Playbook.com records, Seattle has been favored in every home game since Oct. 14, 2012 when the Patriots were a 3.5-point favorite. Seattle rallied late to win that game 24-23 in what was Russell Wilson’s sixth game at quarterback.

Seattle has played 41 regular season games at home since then and five more in the playoffs and has been favored in every one.

In fact, usually by a lot.

Seattle has been less than a three-point favorite at home just twice since that Patriots’ game — 2.5 points against the 49ers in both 2012 and 2013.

Seattle has been more than three-point favorite in every game since a midseason contest against Arizona in 2015 when the Seahawks were three-point favorites.

Seattle was favored by at least 6.5 points in every home game in 2016 and has been favored by 13.5 (49ers), 12.5 (Colts), 6.5 (Houston) and 8.5 (Washington) in its four home games this season.

But indicative of how the team has looked increasingly vulnerable this season, Seattle is just 3-5-1 against the spread this season and is 1-3 in its four home games, covering only against the Colts.

Seattle had been 28-13-1 against the spread at home since 2012 entering this season.

Of course, all the team cares about is winning the game and not covering the spread.

But the movement in the line against Atlanta is at least interesting to monitor in terms of assessing how outsiders are viewing the Seahawks as they play their first game without both Kam Chancellor and Richard Sherman since 2010 and without both in the starting lineup since the fourth game of the 2011 season.