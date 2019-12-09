RENTON — While Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Monday that he did not yet have a specific update on the injury to running back Rashaad Penny, he also said that “we are going to miss him the rest of the season.’’

So, consider that as basically a confirmation of the worst-case scenario for Penny, who was injured on the first series of Seattle’s 28-12 loss to the Los Angeles Rams Sunday night.

Carroll said after the game that Penny had a sprained ACL. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said Monday that Penny tore his ACL.

#Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny tore his ACL in last night’s loss to the #Rams and is out for the season, source said. The MRI confirmed the news for the former first-round pick, who also has additional damage to his knee. He’s out until training camp. Tough injury. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 9, 2019

Penny was injured on Seattle’s fifth offensive play of the game after catching a short pass in the flat and then turning upfield and gaining 16 yards before being tackled by former UW star Taylor Rapp.

Penny slammed the turf in frustration as he rolled over, and after being examined on the bench and then in the observation tent walked off the field with a noticeable limp.

While Carroll said he had no update from the MRIs taken on Penny in the wake of the injury he said “doctors could tell he had a significant knee injury.’’

Penny was coming off the best two-game stretch of his career with 129 and 74 yards in his last two games against the Eagles and Vikings, scoring a combined three touchdowns in the two games and giving Seattle a potent 1-2 punch at tailback along with Chris Carson.

“He has had big impact the last few weeks and we’ve really have liked his contribution,’’ Carroll said.”…unfortunately we missed him (the rest of the game) and we’re going to miss him the rest of the season.’’

Penny was Seattle’s first pick in the 2018 draft and has battled injuries throughout his career — he had been inactive for five games in his career due to injury before Sunday night.

But he had also proven to not only be a solid complement to Carson the last two weeks but also adding some big-play ability, scoring on a 58-yard TD run against the Eagles and also a 13-yard pass against the Vikings. And as Carroll noted, he gained 16 yards on the play on which he was injured.

“A guy like that, you just don’t replace it,’’ Carroll said. “And you go to the next guy and he brings what he has.’’

The “next guys’’ would be mercurial fourth-year vet C.J. Prosise and rookie Travis Homer, the only other two tailbacks on the roster besides Carson and Penny.

Prosise stepped in for Penny after he was injured but had only one carry for two yards and did not have a carry after a play late in the second quarter when the Seahawks fumbled the ball when Wilson tried to hand it off to Prosise on a zone read.

Prosise, who played 11 snaps overall, appeared to be confused whether he was supposed to take the ball from Wilson. It was officially credited as an aborted play and a fumble to Wilson. Seattle lost seven yards on the play — which came on first down at the 20 — and was then forced to punt and the Rams then drove for the touchdown that put them up 21-3 at halftime.

Prosise, though, has shown some tantalizing flashes throughout his career after being taken with the 90th overall pick in the 2016 draft.

He had a career-high 76 yards to spark a win at New England in 2016 and the next week had a 72-yard run for a TD against the Eagles.

But he suffered a shoulder injury in the second quarter against the Eagles, kicking off a frustrating string of injuries that has meant he has played in just 23 regular season games, including Sunday night.

He ended both of the 2017 and 2018 seasons on Injured Reserve and hasn’t had more than four carries in a game since the night against the Patriots and has just 63 yards on 26 carries since 2017.

Prosise had been inactive for the five games prior to the Rams game, due solely to roster construction and not injuries, before being active Sunday night.

On Monday, Carroll said of Prosise that “we’re going to count on him to really pick up where Rashaad left off.’’

Prosise started nine games at receiver during his career at Notre Dame and his receiving ability has always intrigued the Seahawks — he has 35 receptions for 383 yards in his NFL career.

“He’s got his own style to him,’’ Carroll said. “He’s big, he’s over 220 pounds (officially listed at 225) and he’s fast and C.J. has the background as a receiver that makes him a little bit of a different type of threat when he’s in the game plan.’’

Seattle could also turn to Homer, a sixth-round pick out of Miami in 2019 who has been active for every game this season as a special teamer but has just one carry this season, that coming on a fake punt that went for 29 yards against the Vikings.

Seattle has no other tailbacks on its roster and may have to add one to its practice squad this week.

Here are a few other injury updates from Carroll:

— Carroll said linebacker K.J. Wright suffered a dislocated finger but noted he came back in the game so the injury isn’t considered significant. Wright played 65 of a possible 70 snaps.

— Rookie Cody Barton, who stepped in as the starting strongside linebacker with Mychal Kendricks sidelined with a hamstring injury, had MRIs on an ankle and a knee Monday — he left the game early in the fourth quarter before returning. Carroll said the knee was the more significant of the two injuries but noted that Barton “got back in there. He just overcame it.’’ Barton played 58 of a possible 70 snaps. Still, that he had to have MRIs means there’s the chance he could have a significant injury. Carroll said after the game he didn’t know if Kendricks wold make it back for next week’s game at Carolina.

— Carroll said he expects defensive end Ziggy Ansah to return to practice this week “because he practiced last week.’’ That Ansah practiced last week led to the idea that he would play against the Rams. But Ansah ended up being inactive and missing his fourth game of the season. Carroll said Ansah just didn’t have the strength he needed in his shoulder to be able to pay against the Rams. Carroll said Ansah will have to show he has the strength in the shoulder by the end of this week to get cleared to play against the Panthers. With Ansah out 2019 first-round pick L.J. Collier was active. But Collier played only nine snaps and did not record a statistic.

—- Carroll said defensive end Jadevon Clowney is “hurting’’ as he attempts to play through a core muscle injury suffered in his breakthrough game against the 49ers last month. Clowney did not play against the Eagles after having been treated for a sports hernia-type condition, but played against the Vikings and then against the Rams, on the field for 41 of a possible 70 defensive snaps. Clowney had two tackles but no quarterback hits. “He’s hurting,’’ Carroll said. “He’s going to have to work his way trough the week to make it to gameday. He’s playing really tough under the circumstances.’’

— Veteran defensive lineman Al Woods, who has battled a knee injury for a few weeks, left the game in the fourth quarter. But Carroll said on his radio show that Woods felt okay afterward.