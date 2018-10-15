Seahawks owner Paul Allen died on Monday, leaving behind two sports franchises among other things. He'll always be remembered fondly in Seattle sports lore, but there's now some uncertainty as to what will happen to the Seahawks.

Owning a sports team may have paled in comparison to the many other achievements in Paul Allen’s life.

Yet, you could also argue that saving the Seahawks from leaving Seattle may have resonated with as many people as Allen touched through his long list of accomplishments.

Allen, 65, died on Monday from complications of non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. But his legacy extends beyond the realms of business and philantrophy and deep into the Seattle sports landscape.

Those who recall only the Super Bowl runs of the Seahawks under Mike Holmgren and Pete Carroll may struggle to comprehend the state of the franchise in the mid-90s when Allen stepped in to prevent them from leaving Seattle.

At that time, the Seahawks were, at best, the fourth fiddle in town, with the Mariners breaking through in 1995, the Sonics going to the Finals in 1996, and UW football a perennial power.

The Seahawks, meanwhile, were attracting home crowds at the Kingdome of as low as 36,320 with then-owner Ken Behring not only threatening to move the team to Los Angeles, but for a brief period actually doing so.

In stepped Allen.

After the NFL stopped Behring from moving the team, community leaders persuaded Allen to buy the team and help build a new stadium to make them stable.

Behring had proposed renovating Husky Stadium into a facility both the Huskies and Seahawks could use, while also proposing a redesign of the Kingdome.

When neither happened quickly, Behring tried to move the team to Anaheim, even having the team hold a few practices there in 1996.

But the NFL quickly put a stop to that, and Allen eventually bought he team, doing so on one condition, asking that a public vote be held — which he helped finance — to approve a public-private partnership for a new football stadium.

That vote passed in 1997 and Allen bought the team. What is now called CenturyLink Field eventually completed in 2002.

Allen was regarded as a fairly hands-off owner of the Seahawks, publicly present for a handful games a year — and at celebrations for major championships — but generally giving the team a budget and the letting those in charge handle football matters. He was usually seen at only a few practices a year.

Now, there’s some debate as to what will happen to the two sports franchises Allen owns: the Seahawks and the NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers.

Allen had no spouse and no children to leave anything to.

Allen’s sister, Jody Allen, is vice-chair of First & Goal Inc. but as of Monday, it was unclear if she would want to take over ownership of the Seahawks and Trail Blazers.

A report from SportsBusinessRadio stated that Jody Allen does not want to own and run the teams and that Paul Allen’s estate would look to sell the teams.

There has been a plan in place for the Blazers and Seahawks for a couple of years in the event of Paul Allen's death. Paul's sister Jody does not want to own either team according to my sources. So look for both teams to be sold by Allen's estate. — SportsBusinessRadio (@SBRadio) October 15, 2018

However, citing an anonymous source, The Oregonian’s John Canzano reported on Monday that there was a chance Jody Allen might sell the Trail Blazers but retain ownership of the Seahawks because she’s a Seahawks fan, and “nobody who knows her thinks she’d be interested in wanting to run an NBA franchise on a daily basis.”

Allen purchased the Seahawks for $194 million in 1996. According to Forbes, the Seahawks are now worth $2.58 billion.

The Seahawks recently announced that Chuck Arnold would take over as president of the team, but sources indicated that was not related to Allen’s illness. Arnold replaced Peter McLoughlin, who had been president of the team since Sept. 23, 2010.

Allen was known for investing what was needed to make the team competitive — Seattle had only three playoff wins from 1976-1997 before Allen brought the team. But under his watch, Seattle won an AFC West division title in 1999 and then NFC West division titles in 2004, 2005, 2006 and 2007 under Mike Holmgren, whom Allen lured away from the Green Bay Packers.

The Seahawks reached their first Super Bowl under Holmgren in 2005, losing to the Steelers 21-10.

After Holmgren’s tenure ended following the 2008 season and the failed one-year reign of Jim Mora in 2009, Allen helped convince Pete Carroll to leave USC in 2010 and take over the team as both coach and executive vice president of football operations.

Carroll led the team to a surprise NFC West title in 2010 with a 7-9 record, kicking off the greatest run of success in the team’s history.

Seattle won the NFC West in 2013 with a franchise-best 13-3 record and then captured the Super Bowl on Feb. 2, 2014 in New Jersey, beating Denver 43-8.

The team returned to the Super Bowl the following year, only to lose to New England 31-28. But by that point the Seahawks’ status as one of the most successful franchises in the NFL had been well sealed — the team has sold out every game since the 2003 season.

Carroll tweeted on Monday afternoon that he was “deeply saddened” by Allen’s passing.

“I’ll miss him greatly,” Carroll wrote in the tweet. “His gracious leadership and tremendous inspiration will never be forgotten. The world is a better place because of Paul’s passion, commitment and selflessness. His legacy will live on forever.”