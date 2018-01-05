For the first time since 2011, the Seahawks failed to make the postseason. So, what to do on the first weekend in January now? Here are some ideas around Seattle.

Is there a football-sized hole in your upcoming weekend schedule? The NFL playoffs begin Saturday, but for the first time since the 2011 season, the Seahawks won’t be participating.

Last year, the Seahawks hosted the Lions in the Wild Card round, drawing a massive 72 market share in Seattle, according to Nielson via Deadline. So, what are all of you going to do now?

Here are some of the best replacement options:

Stay glued to a (big) screen

Surely many of you will stay tuned in to the other NFL playoff games (Titans-Chiefs kicks things off at 1:35 p.m. Saturday). But if you need a cleanse, four movies opened Jan. 5, including the highly rated “The Post,” starring Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep and chronicling the reporting of the Pentagon Papers.

Or don’t, and brave the outdoors

Have you seen that forecast? It’s not exactly the Bomb Cyclone, but … yikes. If you’re still inclined to get outdoors, these are some great lowland rainy-day hikes. Not even two hours north, there’s Deception Pass State Park. To the east, Wallace Falls presents a bit of a climb with a big payoff. And what better excursion for a rainy weekend inland than a trek to an actual rainforest? The Hoh is a part of Olympic National Park and offers breathtaking hikes at moderate difficulty, like the 1.6-mile Sol Duc Falls.

Board the Hopkins hype train

… And ride it across the state to Pullman. Need your sports fix? Can’t stand to watch other teams fight for the Lombardi Trophy? Let us introduce you to fiery Husky men’s basketball coach Mike Hopkins. In his first season after taking over for Lorenzo Romar, Hopkins has the UW riding high. The 11-4 Huskies have two more wins than all last season and just split a tough road trip in Los Angeles. On Saturday, they head to the Palouse for the Apple Cup of the hardwood, tipping off against the Cougars at Beasley Coliseum at 1 p.m. Not feeling a road trip? Catch the game on Pac-12 Networks (as long as you’re not a DirecTV subscriber).

Watch the eagles

The capital-E Eagles of Philadelphia don’t play this weekend (thanks to a bye earned by their No. 1 seed). But we’ve got something better. You can catch these eagles every weekend in January. Just head up to Skagit County for the Skagit Eagle Festival, which takes place during the bald eagles’ winter migration — some come from as far north as Alaska — and offers a chance to spot them feasting on spawning salmon in the Upper Skagit River, as well as events, tours and more throughout the month.

Check out a new restaurant

Popular West Seattle Seahawks bar, The Westy, couldn’t have picked a more ironic weekend to debut their second location. The Westy Roosevelt‘s grand opening was Thursday, featuring 22 big screens, two dozen beers on tap and more than 120 whisky and bourbon offerings. Not what you’re looking for? Here’s 22 more, and another couple dozen brand-new cheap eats for the new year.

Support the local scene

The local team has had five months of your full-throated support. So how about throwing some of that toward the local arts scene? You can, three at a time Saturday night at KEXP’s January Little Big Show at The Neptune, headlined by Seattle-born indie band Pickwick, with Sub Pop-signed local MC Porter Ray opening. Better yet, 100 percent of your ticket price goes to Urban Artworks, a local nonprofit supporting underserved youth artists.

Have more ideas? Leave them below in the comments.