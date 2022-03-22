If the Seahawks really are content to go into the season with Drew Lock/Geno Smith/Jacob Eason/draft pick/or cheap vet at quarterback, then the biggest question remaining is what they are going to do at offensive tackle.

As of Tuesday, seven days into the free agent signing period, each of last year’s starters, left tackle Duane Brown and right tackle Brandon Shell, remained unsigned.

Each has reported interest from other teams, with Brown linked to Carolina and Shell having visited Denver Tuesday, according to the NFL’s official transactions listings.

And already gone is Jamarco Jones, who was viewed as a potential future starter at either tackle spot when he was drafted by the Seahawks in 2018 out of Ohio State. Jones signed last week with Tennessee.

That leaves the Seahawks with just three players under contract listed as tackles — Stone Forsythe, Jake Curhan and Greg Eiland, all second-year players acquired last year either via the draft (Forsythe, sixth round) or signed as undrafted free agents (Curhan/Eiland).

Only Curhan has seen any significant time, with 405 snaps last season and starting the final five games of the year after Shell had a shoulder injury.

Seattle has roughly $2.4 million committed to those three.

In fact, Seattle currently has 10 offensive linemen under contract for just $20,813,105, the least money allotted to an offensive line so far in the NFL according to OvertheCap.com.

The Seahawks, though, aren’t going to go into the season with just that trio at tackle.

As coach Pete Carroll said in an interview on Sports Radio 93.3 KJR FM Tuesday “that is a spot that’s really of concern and we’ve got to figure out how to get that done.”

The Seahawks have some cap room to make moves, with a listed $16.6 million as of Tuesday afternoon, according to OvertheCap.com. But that may not be as much as it sounds as the Seahawks have to keep about $6.5 million for their eight draft picks, and teams always need $5-6 million or so for in-season activities such as injured reserve and practice squad. Seattle also likes to keep some room to be able to make moves during camp or at the trade deadline. Seattle will get some help when Carlos Dunlap’s $6.5 million cap hit comes off the books June 2.

But what exactly Seattle’s plan is at tackle remains unclear.

Seattle certainly has high hopes for Curhan, who showed lots of promise when forced into the starting lineup last season as Seattle went 3-2 in those games, which came during the stretch when Rashaad Penny was on a tear.

But Carroll said earlier this year the Seahawks weren’t ready yet to turn the right tackle spot over to Curhan for good, saying there would be competition there.

And obviously, a big hole would be filled if Seattle could bring back Brown, as Carroll said Tuesday the team is trying to do.

“We would love to have him back,” Carroll said.

It wouldn’t be the first time Seattle let a player test the free agent market and then eventually re-signed him (Chris Carson a year ago as one notable example). And after Seattle declined to give him the extension he wanted before last season, Brown may well want to let things play out knowing that at age 36, he may not have many contracts left to negotiate.

The Seahawks had former 49ers, Raiders and Patriots tackle Trent Brown in for a visit last week. But he decided Monday to return to the Patriots on what was reported as a two-year deal worth a base of $13 million with $4 million guaranteed.

That doesn’t necessarily seem like a price the Seahawks couldn’t have matched if they’d really wanted to for a 28-year-old with a Pro Bowl and 69 career starts under his belt, even if also a reputation for being injury-prone.

But Carroll indicated Tuesday that Brown wanted to return to the New England all along.

“He was fun to talk to but he had his sights I think on going back there and we didn’t get too far with it,’’ Carroll said.

As for Shell, a report Tuesday afternoon stated he had passed his physical in Denver — Carroll had noted he was “still on the mend” during his Tuesday interview — and that the Broncos were now discussing next steps.

Shell signing with Denver might help clarify things for Seattle on what to do next.

Also maybe clarifying things some is that the No. 1 free agent tackle — Terron Armstead — agreed to terms Tuesday afternoon with Miami on a five-year. $87.5 million deal.

The offensive tackle market has been a little stagnant so far but Armstead’s deal might spur more action.

There’s no one left the quality of Armstead. But there are other free agents out there — one at least familiar name is former Seattle first-rounder Germain Ifedi, who started seven games last year at right tackle for the Bears. Another familiar name is former Lakes High star Zach Banner, who played in seven games as a reserve last year with the Steelers

There’s also the draft, which is deep at offensive tackle this year. It’s deep enough that two figure to be gone by the time Seattle picks at No. 9 — North Carolina State’s Ikem Ekwonu and Alabama’s Evan Neal. But at least four other OTs have been projected as likely or possible first-rounders, and with the Seahawks having three of the top 41 picks now, Seattle undoubtedly is playing free agency knowing it has some ammo to get a tackle in the draft.

The good news is Seattle seems set in the interior of its line with starting guards Gabe Jackson and Damien Lewis returning and signing former Rams starting center Austin Blythe to logically fill that spot, backed up again by last year’s two backups, Kyle Fuller and Dakoda Shepley.

Seattle also retained backup guard Phil Haynes who started the last two games of last year — one at left guard and one at right — both wins in which the Seahawks rushed for a combined 467 yards.

But the NFL is a league in which the pass rush — and containing it — is more important than ever. And right now, not only is Seattle unsure who its passer will be in 2022 but also who will be protecting him.