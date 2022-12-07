RENTON — It wasn’t hard for Seahawks coach Pete Carroll to list the running backs available for Wednesday’s practice.

“Tony Jones (Jr.) looks really good,’’ Carroll said with a smile. Carroll actually made that comment before practice and after walkthrough, and he noted that Travis Homer also took part in the walkthrough.

But to no surprise, Kenneth Walker III and DeeJay Dallas, each nursing ankle injuries suffered in Sunday’s win over the Rams in Los Angeles, sat out completely.

Homer, who missed the game with knee/illness, was limited in practice.

All three of Seattle’s practice squad running backs — Wayne Gallman Jr., Darwin Thompson and Godwin Igwebuike — were on the field when practice began. It was Gallman’s first work as a Seahawk after he signed Tuesday.

But to the big question of the week — could Walker and Dallas be available for Sunday’s 1:25 p.m. game at Lumen Field against Carolina — Carroll had no ready answer.

Carroll said Walker, who left in the second quarter, is “doing everything he can. He’s rehabbing all day long every day, doing everything he can to get right. (But) I don’t know that yet (if he can play).’’

Carroll said the same of Dallas, who despite his injury, was able to finish out Sunday’s game.

“He’s determined to get back,’’ Carroll said. “So we’ll see what happens.’’

That Homer practiced some seems to indicate there is a good chance he’ll be back for Sunday’s game and he could split time with Jones, who saw his first offensive action against the Rams with 14 yards on seven carries as well as two receptions for 18.

“He can do everything,’’ Carroll said, meaning Jones can play on both early downs and third downs if needed. “Got a good style about him.’’

Gallman becomes the Seahawks’ most experienced running back, having rushed for 1,548 yards in 61 career games, mostly with the Giants from 2017-20. That includes a career-high 135 in a win over the Seahawks at Lumen Field in 2020.

“I did remember that, yes,’’ Carroll said with a smile.

Asked if Gallman could realistically play Sunday, Carroll joked that he was “about one out of three today running plays the right way.’’

But Carroll said he thinks Gallman would be a quick enough study to play if needed. “He’s an experienced guy who’s been around,’’ Carroll said. “He’ll pick it up quickly.’’

And Carroll insisted that the Seahawks will have enough running backs to get done what they need to on offense.

“It doesn’t affect us,’’ Carroll said of whether the game plan would have to be altered.

Jones, a Notre Dame product claimed off waivers in October from New Orleans, said when he had to enter Sunday’s game that Carroll said “to be me and just do whatever I can to help the team win.’’

He picked up two first downs on his seven carries, both on a fourth-quarter scoring drive. He was also at the center of one of the game’s most controversial plays — Bobby Wagner’s interception of a Geno Smith pass when Wagner rolled over Jones on the ground to steal the ball away. Jones indicated he thought he still should have been credited with the catch.

“I was trying to attack the ball because I seen him driving on it, and I caught it, and then I fell and then like I thought the play was through,’’ Jones said Wednesday. “And then I guess he was fighting for the ball still, but I had the ball in my hand and I was laying on the ground and then he fought through it and so they gave it to him. I don’t know.’’

Metcalf has no issue with personal foul flag

Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf got his second personal foul in three weeks Sunday when he head-butted Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey on a third-down play in the third quarter.

The unsportsmanlike conduct penalty also moved back a Jason Myers field goal 15 yards. But Myers had no trouble making a 41-yarder to increase Seattle’s lead to 17-13.

Metcalf said Wednesday he had no issue with the flag.

“The official’s right there,’’ Metcalf said. “He pushed me so I head-butted him. It’s football, so …’’

The play could get him his second fine in three weeks, as well — those are usually revealed over the weekend. Metcalf was fined $29,785 for arguing with an official in Seattle’s loss to Tampa Bay in Munich.

Asked if he knew where fine money goes, Metcalf said “it probably goes to the officials.’’

In reality, fines are deducted from a player’s paycheck and the money goes to the NFL Foundation, a fund that assists former players.

Neal sits out practice, does walkthrough

In another positive injury sign, safety Ryan Neal took part in Wednesday’s walkthrough. He then sat out practice with a knee injury. But that he did the walkthrough would seem a step in the right direction for playing Sunday.

“Looked OK moving around,’’ Carroll said.

Seattle lost backup safety Josh Jones to a hamstring injury in the game and he was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, meaning he’ll be out at least four games.

But Carroll said former Raiders’ first-round pick Johnathan Abram, claimed off waivers last week from the Packers, will be ready this week if needed.

Notes

— Carroll said linebacker Jon Rhattigan, who returned to practice two weeks ago off the Physically Unable to Perform list with an ACL injury suffered last December, is “ready to go.’’ That seems to indicate he’ll be signed to the 53 this week to replace the spot created by Josh Jones going on IR.

— WR Marquise Goodwin (hand) and TE Will Dissly (calf) also sat out practice Wednesday. Offensive tackle Abraham Lucas (elbow) was listed as limited.