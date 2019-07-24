Needing to bolster their defensive line depth following the news of the six-game suspension of tackle Jarran Reed, the Seahawks are signing veteran Earl Mitchell, according to a report from Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.

The move comes as the Seahawks players reported on Wednesday for training camp, which officially begins on Thursday.

The Seahawks know well Mitchell having brought him in for a visit in 2017 before he signed with the 49ers, and then again this offseason.

Mitchell, who played in college at Arizona, will turn 32 on Sept. 25, played his first four seasons with Houston and then three with Miami before spending the last two in San Francisco. He has 6.5 sacks in 130 career games.

Mitchell played 363 snaps for the 49ers last season and then became an unrestricted free option when the team declined an option on his contract.

Reed will not be able to play in the first six games of the season so it was known that the Seahawks would need to add some depth. But the fact that Reed will return for the final 10 games also means Seattle had to weigh how much to invest in adding depth — a consideration the player signed also had to factor.

Mitchell will likely be asked mostly to play on early run downs. He was judged to have a 74 percent success rate on run stop attempts last year by Football Outsiders, not far off the 76 percent of Poona Ford and better than the 71 percent of last year’s other defensive tackle starter for Seattle, Shamar Stephen

Ford is expected to start at one tackle spot with someone else now needing to step in for the six games Reed will miss.

Mitchell will join that competition which will also include veteran free agent signees Al Woods and Jamie Meder, sixth-round pick Demarcus Christmas and undrafted free agents Bryan Mone and Jay-Tee Tiuli. Third-year veteran Naz Jones might also factor in though the team has said it would play him more this year at end. Seattle often uses its ends inside on pass downs, however.

Reed played 78 percent of the team’s snaps last year, the most of any defensive lineman. But Seattle is likely to go with more situational use of its tackles during the six games Reed will miss rather than asking any one player to take on the same role as did Reed.

Seattle will also likely continue to explore other free agent options as training camp unfolds around the NFL.