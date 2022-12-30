RENTON — While the Seahawks look like they will get Tyler Lockett back Sunday to bolster their receiving corps, they may be without Marquise Goodwin — who started against Kansas City on Dec. 24 when Lockett was sidelined with a broken hand.

Goodwin suffered both wrist and shoulder injuries on a play in the third quarter of the 24-10 loss to the Chiefs, though initially it was listed as only a wrist injury.

And while he returned to the game and told reporters afterward that he thought he’d be OK, he did not practice all week and on Friday was listed by the team as doubtful to play Sunday against the New York Jets at Lumen Field.

That designation came after the team originally listed him as questionable. Goodwin was the only player listed as doubtful, and no players were listed as out.

Goodwin wore a sling as he watched practice the past two days, though coach Pete Carroll said that was more for precautionary reasons to protect what he said was a sprained SC — or sternoclavicular — joint.

“He was wearing that so nobody would bump into him,’’ Carroll said.

If Goodwin can’t play, then Laquon Treadwell figures to again be the third receiver against the Jets. Treadwell also filled that role against the Chiefs. But with Goodwin missing time in the second half, Treadwell ended up playing 65 of a possible 76 snaps.

Treadwell, signed to the practice squad on Nov. 1 and then to the active roster before the Chiefs game, caught three passes for 26 yards against Kansas City.

Goodwin, a nine-year veteran signed as a free agent in May, is the fifth-leading receiver for the Seahawks this year with 27 receptions for 387 yards and four touchdowns.

Seattle also has rookie Dareke Young and Penny Hart as depth players at receiver, along with Cade Johnson and former WSU standout Easop Winston Jr. on the practice squad, either of whom could be elevated.

Walker to have ‘fresh legs’

The Seahawks listed both running backs Kenneth Walker III and Travis Homer as questionable with ankle injuries.

But Carroll said he expects Walker to play. Walker, who has played the last two weeks while nursing an ankle injury initially suffered on Dec. 4 against the Rams, practiced on a limited basis Friday.

“He’s going to have some fresh legs,’’ Carroll said. “We wanted to make sure that we took care of some guys, and we did today. We want to be fast on Sunday, so we looked after a couple of guys today.”

Homer, meanwhile, may be more on the doubtful side after suffering what Carroll called a high ankle sprain against the Chiefs and not practicing all week.

But DeeJay Dallas is expected to play as he did not have a game status designation despite being limited all week, and Carroll said Godwin Igwebuike — signed to the active roster this week — can serve as a third running back if needed.

“He’s worked with us long enough,’’ Carroll said of Igwebuike, who has worked as the kickoff returner as a practice squad elevation the last three games. “He’s showed us enough as a competitor, and we have no problem playing him.”

Woods looks good; Lucas and Neal out

The Seahawks also listed defensive lineman Al Woods (Achilles), right tackle Abraham Lucas (knee) and safety Ryan Neal (knee) as questionable.

But Woods was a full participant in practice Friday and “looked pretty good,’’ Carroll said, indicating he will be able to return after missing the last two games.

Lucas and Neal did not practice all week and each is a game-time decision, Carroll said.

Lucas left in the third quarter against the Chiefs and was replaced by Stone Forsythe, who would figure to again take over at right tackle if Lucas can’t go. Lucas, a third-round pick out of Washington State, has started all 15 games this season.

Neal did not play last week, with Teez Tabor getting the start. But Johnathan Abram also played substantially — in fact, he got more snaps, 36, than the 26 of Tabor — and Seattle could again use both to replace Neal.

NOTES

— Here was Carroll’s first impressions of defensive tackle Isaiah Mack, who the Seahawks claimed off waivers this week from the Ravens: “He fits in. He’s an inside guy, strictly. He’s 330 pounds, so he’s a big stud. He showed a little bit of activity in his film that we really liked, his movement and his lateral stuff. He did a little bit of pass-rushing yesterday and did some good things there, too. He didn’t even get a full week, so it’s pretty hard to tell.”

— Carroll said tight end Jacob Hollister, a Seahawk in 2019-20 who signed to the practice squad this week in the wake of a knee injury to Will Dissly, could see action one of the next two weeks. “Jacob is going to be able to help us,’’ Carroll said. “He jumped right back in. He moves really well, as he always has. He has always been a downfield guy, so I’m really fired up to get him back. He’s ready to help us this week if we need him.”