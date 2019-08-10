With backup quarterback Geno Smith out up to 10 days following surgery to have a cyst removed from his knee, the Seahawks on Saturday signed former Ohio State star J.T. Barrett to fill out the depth at that position.

Seattle also signed linebacker Juwon Young while waiving safety Marwin Evans and linebacker Chris Worley to make room to the 90-man roster.

The 24-year-old Barrett played at Ohio State from 2014-17 where he led the Buckeyes to a 38-6 record in his 44 starts and was named the offensive MVP of the Cotton Bowl in 2016 and the Fiesta Bowl in 2017.

Barrett will give Seattle a third quarterback on its roster for the time that Smith is out, working behind Russell Wilson and Paxton Lynch. Coach Pete Carroll had said Thursday night the Seahawks would likely add another QB during the time Smith is out so Seattle wouldn’t have to rely on just two QBs to handle duties during training camp practices.

Carroll said last week that “the plan” is for Smith to be available for Seattle’s next preseason game on Aug. 18 at Minnesota.

“We think he’s going to be OK for the second game,” Carroll said of Smith, who started Thursday’s preseason opener against Denver, completing 3-9 passes for 58 yards before giving way to Lynch for the second half.

Barrett went undrafted in 2018 and spent last year moving on and off the Saints’ practice squad, part of 25 different transactions during his time with New Orleans, before being waived on Aug. 1.

Barrett was 6-11 for 63 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in the preseason for the Saints in 2018 while also running six times for 11 yards and one touchdown.

Young played at the University of Miami before transferring to Marshall and then going undrafted. He signed with Detroit in May, then was waived in June. He was among the players to take part in Seattle’s rookie minicamp as a tryout player.