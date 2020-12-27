Jamal Adams sure knows how to celebrate.

A week after telling reporters that he “is not used to” clinching a playoff spot, Adams one-upped himself following the Seahawks’ NFC West title win on Sunday.

With a cigar in tow, Adams opened his news conference by exclaiming, “It feels great!”

“Damn right, I haven’t been here before,” Adams said. “So damn it! It feels good! It feels great!”

He fittingly ended the news conference by lighting the cigar.

Jamal Adams lighting up a victory cigar at the end of his presser. pic.twitter.com/7FiNM5Setm — Adam Jude (@A_Jude) December 28, 2020

Adams had what might have been his best game in a Seahawks uniform in Sunday’s 20-9 win over the Rams. He made plays all over the field, including stopping Rams running back Darrell Henderson short of the goal line with a diving tackle to prevent a touchdown. With the game tied in the third quarter, the Seahawks defense proceeded to stuff the Rams on fourth down two plays later.

“There was no way that I was going to let him walk into that end zone no matter what happens,” Adams said of his play on Henderson. “It’s whatever it takes.”

As the Seahawks defense continues its dramatic turnaround, Adams was not afraid to express how he feels about how well him and his teammates are playing with a week left in the regular season.

“To me, we’re the best defense in the league,” Adams said. “You can quote that.”