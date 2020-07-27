The beginning of training camp Tuesday — even if NFL teams won’t actually take the field to do any football work until Aug. 12 at the earliest — might also mean finally gaining clarity to some of the bigger personnel mysteries still hanging over the Seahawks’ collective head.

Specifically, might the Seahawks still make a run at Jadeveon Clowney?

And will the NFL finally give word on whether there will be suspensions for receivers Antonio Brown or Josh Gordon or both, opening the door for one or the other (or who knows, maybe both) to sign with Seattle?

First, Clowney.

Speculation about Clowney’s future — even if just social media pondering with no specific reports of anything — grew over the weekend when the Seahawks made a trade for All-Pro safety Jamal Adams and released/waived nine other players, moves that not only reiterated that the team is in “win now” mode (though Pete Carroll would argue they’ve never not been nor will be) but also gave Seattle some additional salary cap room.

As of Sunday night, OvertheCap.com listed Seattle with $17.2 million in cap space for the 2020 season, accounting for all of the 81 players currently on the roster.

That’s about $4 million more or so than Seattle had entering the weekend, and some wondered — if just maybe doing some wishful thinking — if that meant the Seahawks were prepping to make another run at Clowney.

Conversely, all were moves the Seahawks were going to make — or wanted to make — no matter the situation with Clowney, as Seattle needed to get down to the required 80 players this week and also released Branden Jackson and Joey Hunt now to give them a chance to latch on elsewhere, since each was going to find it hard to make the 53-man roster in Seattle.

As of Sunday night, there wasn’t any indication there was anything new bubbling on the Clowney front.

At some point, though, he’s going to have to sign with someone (unless he decided not to play this season, though since he’s not under contract, the opt-out rules don’t apply to him).

But for now, the rules also still don’t allow Clowney to travel to take a physical anywhere, and unless he got blown away by an offer, he might remain willing to be patient and see if something happens during training camp that might create an opportunity that hasn’t been available so far.

What’s known is that Seattle remains interested in Clowney (and so is Adams, who tweeted “No question about it!” Sunday in reply to a tweet stating that with the addition of Adams, Seattle is the best place for Clowney to get a Super Bowl ring).

What’s not as clear is how much interest Clowney has in the Seahawks and whether he might have been put off by the team’s initial offer, which while thought to be as good as any he received wasn’t the blockbuster deal he was hoping for and helped lead to his surprisingly long stint as an unsigned free agent.

Clarity on Clowney, in other words, may still be a little ways off (though with this story, anything is possible).

What might be closer is word from the NFL on Brown and Gordon.

Brown had a, well, interesting week, sending out Tweets last Monday that appeared to announce his retirement (the third time he’d done so since last fall), then taking to Instagram a couple of days later to say that he demands some clarity from the league on whether he will be suspended any games for violations of the league’s Personal Conduct Policy, which obviously indicates he wants to still play.

There were rumblings around the league Sunday that Brown could get word this week.

If he’s cleared — or if the suspension is short — then expect to again also hear rumblings of Seattle possibly pursuing Brown.

Russell Wilson is known to be advocating for Seattle to try to sign Brown — the two have worked out together this summer in southern California.

The NFL also remains mulling whether Gordon will serve any further suspension after having been indefinitely suspended by the NFL last December for violating the league’s substance abuse policy (Gordon violated policies on both performance enhancing drugs and substances of abuse).

Gordon missed Seattle’s last four games last season and then became a free agent.

It’s thought he’d likely miss at least two more games for the PED suspension, with the question then being whether he will be suspended further. Given his history — he’s been suspended seven times by the NFL — that obviously can’t be ruled out.

But you never know, and any ruling would at least provide some clarity.

And it’s been clear for a while now that the Seahawks remain interested in Gordon and Gordon — who has been in Seattle during the offseason — interested in the Seahawks.

What if both Brown and Gordon are available?

From a strict potential impact standpoint, Brown would undoubtedly be the choice — he’s just a year removed from a season in which he caught passes for 1,297 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Advertising

But finances could come into play, and the Seahawks might not be the only team to make a run at him (the Ravens have been rumored, as well).

But, as noted above, the Seahawks added some cap room over the weekend, and appear to have enough to make it work with Brown who, it would seem, wouldn’t be able now to command anything close to the two-year, $30.5 million deal he got last September from the Patriots before being released after one game following sexual assault allegations.

There’s obviously the whole package to consider with Brown — the Seahawks have been reported as having done some deep research into Brown to get comfortable with the idea of signing him.

The Seahawks, though, would bank heavily on Brown’s relationship with Wilson and Wilson’s influence to smooth out his transition to Seattle.

In other words, a signing of Brown, if still seeming unlikely, can’t be ruled out.

Meaning it could be an interesting week on a number of different fronts.