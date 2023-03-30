The full details of Bobby Wagner’s contract for the 2023 season were revealed Thursday, showing that he will count for $5.5 million against the salary cap.

Wagner’s one-year contract was initially reported as worth $7 million, but that includes $1.5 million in incentives. The specifics of the incentives were not immediately available.

Wagner’s contract includes a $3.23 million base salary and a signing bonus of $1.25 million as well as a roster bonus of $1.02 million, which combine to make up the base of $5.5 million which is fully guaranteed.

Wagner gives Seattle 57 players under contract — teams can have up to 90 for training camp.

And counting his contract means Seattle has little salary cap space left — just $4.1 million according to OvertheCap.com. However, OTC calculates Seattle as being in the red by $5.49 million in “effective’’ cap space, which accounts for the space that will be needed to sign the team’s 10 draft picks. That number can obviously fluctuate if teams trade picks.

Seattle’s current “effective’’ cap space, though, is the least in the NFL via OTC, with the Seahawks being one of just five teams in the red.

That logically means the Seahawks will have to make a few more moves to create cap space if they are to make any more significant signings.

Wagner, who negotiated the contract himself, also negotiated his previous two contracts —- a three-year, $54 million extension with the Seahawks in 2019 and then a five-year, $50 million deal last year with the Rams.

But he was released by the Rams on March 15 in a cap-cutting move and with Los Angeles in re-tooling mode, and he signed with the Seahawks on Saturday.