MUNICH — For a few brief moments last week, it was tempting to wonder again — was the magic of Geno Smith’s surprising first half as Seahawks QB finally starting to turn to dust?

Instead, after throwing his first pick-six of the season, which allowed Arizona to briefly take the lead in the third quarter, Smith responded with maybe his best moment yet, leading three straight long touchdown drives to give Seattle a 31-21 lead.

And that game, maybe as much as any other, seemed to finally convince most of the NFL world that Smith isn’t going away.

Smith is now regarded by many as the leader for the league’s Comeback Player of the Year award, and continues to rise in the odds for MVP voting.

“Yes, Seahawks fan, Geno Smith is for real,’’ blared the headline of a story this week on FootballOutsiders.com.

But maybe any last doubt can be shed in Munich Sunday if Smith can outduel maybe the greatest quarterback in NFL history — Tom Brady — and get Seattle to 7-3 heading into its bye week when the two teams play at Allianz Arena. Kickoff is at 6:30 a.m. Seattle time and 3:30 p.m. local time.

Not that Smith needs any convincing.

In a news conference Thursday, Smith was asked about his famous quote of earlier this year that “they wrote me off. I ain’t write back, though.’’

What would Smith write if he absolutely had to?

“I would not write back,’’ Smith said defiantly.

With the game being the first NFL regular-season contest in Germany, the larger-than-usual media contingent asked the 32-year-old Smith what’s led to a sudden resurgence after not having been a regular starter since he was 24.

“I think it’s a mixture of talent and mental stability,’’ Smith said. “I think those things are becoming into a good combination right now. I’ve always had those two things, it’s more so me just getting into the light than doing it in the shadows.’’

A game against Brady in a setting like this, though, will put Smith into as much of a spotlight as he’s had since the early days of his career — he shared with Brady this week having his image superimposed on the Olympic Tower (on the grounds of the 1972 Summer Olympics held here) in a promotion for the game.

“I thought it was photo-shopped at first,’’ Smith said of a picture of it that hit Twitter earlier in the week. “When I found out it was real I was like ‘that’s pretty cool.’’’

But Smith’s seemingly sudden ascension can also obscure that he’s been here before.

He was a Heisman Trophy candidate his senior year at West Virginia in 2012, then a second-round pick of the Jets the following season and immediately thrust into the starting job for a team in the country’s biggest city and most competitive media market.

And he has, in fact, beaten Brady before, going 1-3 with the Jets against the Brady-led Patriots in 2013 and 2014.

All were close games decided by three points or fewer, including Smith’s one win against Brady, a 30-27 New York victory at MetLife Stadium in 2013 in which Smith ran for one TD, threw for another and then led a 14-play, 56-yard drive for the game-winning field goal in overtime.

Last week seemed to illustrate that seven years on the sidelines hadn’t changed Smith’s ability to stay calm when the heat was on.

Sunday brings not only Brady, but a matchup against one of his former coaches, Todd Bowles. Bowles was the head coach for the Jets in 2015 when Smith lost his job, initially after his jaw was broken in a preseason fight in the locker room. While Smith was sitting out, Ryan Fitzpatrick played well enough to win the starting QB job.

It’s the third time in four weeks Smith has faced either one of his former teams or coaches (previously beating the Chargers and Giants), which some have billed as his revenge tour (and he’ll get a chance to play the Jets on Jan. 1).

But Smith has refused to take that bait, mostly offering only thanks and gratitude to his previous teams and coaches, doing so again this week when asked about Bowles.

“He was always the guy who I felt like was in my corner,’’ Smith said. “We had many talks. Obviously that was during a tough time in my NFL career and I was still young and up-and-coming and coach Bowles helped me through a lot of those situations.’’

Said Bowles of Smith: “He could always spin the ball. I would say the experience he’s had over the years has helped him greatly. He was always smart. He was always a hard worker. I’m glad to see it paying off for him.’’

Carroll says the way Smith has generally dealt with not only his rise this season, but the questions and media attention that have accompanied it, have only furthered the team’s belief that the ride isn’t ending anytime soon.

“It’s been really admirable the way he’s handled it,’’ Carroll said. “It wouldn’t surprise me if he was a little bitter or something at the fact that people undersold him or whatever, and the way that people approached it, the way everybody is so surprised. He’s not. But he has just been so down-the-middle, poised and humble and respectful. And he’s been in the moment, too. He really knows what’s going on. He is aware of what is happening …

“And you can’t rattle him in any way because he doesn’t look like it (he can get rattled). He looks like he’s got it. So it’s very exciting for us to see him handle things the way he has because it gives us the sense that he’ll be able to maintain.’’

Beat the GOAT Sunday and that sense figures to only grow that much more.