Taking an historical look at the Seahawks' 2018 NFL Draft order.

The NFL has released the official 2018 draft order for all seven rounds.

As expected, the Seahawks have eight picks — one in the first, one in the fourth, and three each in the fifth and seventh.

Seattle GM John Schneider said at the NFL Combine last week the Seahawks will explore options for adding picks in the second and third rounds, which it traded away in the Sheldon Richardson and Duane Brown trades, respectively.

That could well include trading down and also using some of the other listed picks in packages.

So yes, this is unlikely to be the exact order Seattle will have when the draft rolls around April 26-28.

But for now, it’s what they have.

Here’s the list, as well as a look at a few notable Seattle players taken at that spot (with a thanks to Pro Football Reference for the easy research).

18 — Seattle has drafted at this spot just twice but one pick helped shape the landscape of area sports for years to come when the Seahawks selected defensive tackle Manu Tuiasosopo here in 1979. He settled in the area and then had a few kids you may have heard about. Seattle also took defensive end Tony Woods at 18 in 1987. Each were solid players, though neither ever made a Pro Bowl. Woods started 125 games from 1987-96 while Tuiasosopo was a regular in the starting lineup for Seattle from 1979-83, then traded to the 49ers for fourth and 10th-round picks, winning a Super Bowl ring in 1984.

120 — The Seahawks haven’t had a lot of luck at this spot taking defensive back Terreal Bierria (2004) and DE Baraka Atkins (2008) who played in a combined 50 games without much distinction.

141 — Seattle has never picked here.

146 — Just two picks here — receiver Glenn Starks in 1978 and LB Ned Bolcar (1991). Starks never played a down in the NFL while Bolcar played 13 games.

168 — This is another spot where the Seahawks have never picked.

226 — Seattle has drafted here just once, taking receiver David Moore at this spot in 2017.

248 — Seattle has picked here three times – DE Bob Otto (1985), TE Cameron Moorah (2009) and safety Ryan Murphy (2015). Only Moorah ever played in a game for the Seahawks with seven starts in three years.

250 — Seattle has also never drafted here.