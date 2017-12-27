Only eight teams in NFL history have won 10 or more games six straight seasons, and it’s a list of what are mostly the top dynasties in NFL history.

The Seahawks’ top priority Sunday is a win that would get them into the playoffs for the sixth straight season.

But should they get that win they would also get a little more NFL history by winning at least 10 games for six straight seasons (the Seahawks are 9-6 heading into their final game Sunday at 1:25 p.m. against Arizona at CenturyLink Field).

Here it is:

16: San Francisco 49ers (1983-98).

15: New England Patriots (2003-17 — streak ongoing).

9: Indianapolis Colts (2002-10).

7: Dallas Cowboys (1975-81).

6: Dallas Cowboys (1991-96); Dallas Cowboys (1968-73); Miami Dolphins (1970-75); Los Angeles Rams (1973-78).

That’s the Walsh-Montana-Young 49ers, the current Patriots, the Peyton Manning-era Colts, two versions of the Tom Landry-Cowboys, the Aikman-Irvin-Emmitt Cowboys, the Dolphins who packed an undefeated season into the middle of that run, and the Chuck Knox-era Rams.

The only team in that group to not win a Super Bowl is the Rams, who essentially just didn’t have as good of a quarterback as the Cowboys and Vikings in the NFC in that era and never even got to the big game.

Of course, it used to be harder to win 10 games — the NFL played just 12 regular season games from 1947-60 and then 14 from 1961-77 before going to 16 games in 1978.

Still, the Seahawks would join only the current Patriots and Colts as teams to pull it off in the last 20 years.

A sixth straight playoff berth would also put Seattle in some rarefied air as well, though it’s been done more often.

There are 18 teams that have gotten to the playoffs six straight years or more, with the same franchises mentioned above heavily populating the list.

Here is that list:

9: Cowboys (75-83), Colts (02-10), Patriots (09-17)

8: Cowboys (66-73), Steelers (72-79), Rams (73-80), 49ers (83-90), Packers (09-16).

7: Oilers (87-93), 49ers (92-98).

6: Browns (50-55), Raiders (72-77), Vikings (73-78), Bills (88-93), Chiefs (90-95), Cowboys (91-96), Steelers (92-97), Packers (93-98).

The Seahawks are currently tied with 12 other teams that made it to the playoffs five straight times, including the 70-74 Dolphins listed above (Miami missed the playoffs in 1975 despite going 10-4).

That latter subcategory — 10-win teams that missed the playoffs — is one the Seahawks are hoping to avoid this weekend.

That’s only happened 12 times since the NFL went to a six-team playoff format in 1990, with 10 of those coming since 2002 when the league went to its current format of four division winners and two wildcards. From 1990-2001 there were three divisions and then three wildcard entries, which increased the odds of a 10-win non-division-winner getting in.

The 10-win teams to not get in the playoffs since 1990 are:

2015 Jets (10-6)

2014 Eagles (10-6)

2013 Cardinals (10-6)

2012 Bears (10-6)

2010 Giants (10-6)

2010 Bucs (10-6)

2008 Patriots (11-5)

2007 Browns (10-6)

2005 Chiefs (10-6)

2003 Dolphins (10-6)

1991 Eagles (10-6)

1991 49ers (10-6)

The NFL increased the playoff field from four to five in 1978, the same year it went to 16 regular season games, and winning 10 games but missing the playoffs was a little more prevalent during that period as it happened 10 times.

Among those teams winning 10 games but missing the playoffs in that era was the 1986 Seahawks, who won their last five games to finish at 10-6 but lost out to the Chiefs (who were also 10-6) due to the conference record tiebreaker (in the kind of thing that wouldn’t happen today, the Chiefs simply had more AFC games than did Seattle, going 9-5 in the conference compared to Seattle’s 7-5). That’s the only time Seattle has won 10 games in a season and not made the playoffs (though the Seahawks have made the playoffs seven times winning nine or fewer games — 1983, 1987, 1988, 1999, 2004, 2006 and 2010 — capped most memorably by the 7-9 division title in 2010).

But first things first for the Seahawks before any of this comes into play — beating Arizona Sunday at CenturyLink Field.