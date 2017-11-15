Will Thomas Rawls start this week? Can Chris Carson really make it back this season? You have questions. We have answers.

Eddie Lacy starting one week, Thomas Rawls the next. Mike Davis on the roster, C.J. Prosise off. And coach Pete Carroll saying there’s a chance Chris Carson could make it back this season?

There’s been a lot of news about Seattle’s running back position of late. So here’s an attempt to sort it all out in question-and-answer form.

Q: Briefly recap what Seattle’s running back situation looks like this week.

A: The Seahawks have four on their 53-man roster — Rawls, Lacy, J.D. McKissic and Davis. Three others are on Injured Reserve — Carson, Prosise and Tre Madden, a fullback placed on IR last week with a calf injury.

Q: Players on injured reserve can return later in the season, correct?

A: Yes. Rule changes over the last few years mean that up to two players on IR can return each season as long after they have sat out eight weeks (they can return to practice in six). And teams no longer have to declare which players can return when they are put on IR. So any of the Seattle players placed on IR during the season (a list that also includes defensive end Cliff Avril) can return after eight weeks, assuming they are healthy enough and that the team wants to activate them.

Q: And Carroll said this week both Carson and Prosise could be candidates to return off IR and help the team later in the season?

A: He did. Carroll, in fact, on Tuesday referred to Carson and Prosise as being in “a race’’ to make it back.

Per the IR rules, Carson, who had ankle surgery following an injury against the Colts on Oct. 1, could return for the game against Philadelphia on Dec. 3. Prosise, placed on IR Tuesday with a high ankle sprain, couldn’t return until the week of the divisional round of the playoffs (he has to miss the last seven games plus the first week of the playoffs).

So in either case Carroll basically is saying maybe one or the other, or both, could help for the postseason. But if you’re hoping Carson could make it back and help out your fantasy league team late in the season, you may be out of luck.

Here’s what Carroll said Monday about Prosise: “The time frame is like a six-week time frame right now, and he will be racing- and I say this with all optimism- with Chris Carson to see who comes back first. We will see what happens down the road. With the thought that hopefully we have a chance to keep playing and we got some games left and we will see what happens when we get there.’’

And specifically about Carson, Carroll said: “He just looks good working out. I’m pretty optimistic about him. I’m hoping he can make it back and finish some football this year. I don’t know. I’m looking at it about the same as C.J. We will see what happens. And the docs would be mad at me for telling you that, but I’m hoping that is what is happening, so what the heck?”

Q: How does the tailback rotation work this week?

A: Rawls, recall, started against Arizona after Lacy had started against Washington and then suffered a groin injury in the first quarter.

Lacy’s status is unclear for this week — Carroll didn’t want to talk much about injuries on Tuesday and the team won’t hold its first full practice for the Atlanta Monday nighter until Thursday.

But the assumption is that Rawls will again start with Lacy coming off of that injury. If Lacy can play then maybe he rotates in.

McKissic figures to take over Prosise’s third-down/two-minute back fulltime for the rest of the season (granted, he already sort of has as Prosise has played in just five games, and sparingly in two of those).

Davis was used in both roles — early downs and third downs — during the preseason and figures to mix in at both spots.

Q: If I have to pick one Seattle tailback for my fantasy team this week who should it be?

A: Well, first, at this point if you’re depending on a Seattle running back to save things you are probably in trouble.

Russell Wilson continues to lead the Seahawks in rushing with 290 yards making Seattle the only team in the NFL to have a quarterback as its leading rusher.

Carson, who played in just the first four games, is still the leading rusher among Seattle tailbacks with 208 yards followed by Lacy (128) and Rawls (125).

For this week, though, the best bet probably remains Rawls, who has gotten the bulk of the work the last two weeks, even if it’s been far from statistically impressive.

Rawls gained just 27 yards on 10 carries against Arizona — 23 coming on one run. That means Rawls had four yards on his other nine carries, illustrating well that Seattle continues to have trouble with negative plays.

Rawls has 66 yards on 19 carries in the last two games since Lacy went down.

Seattle will undoubtedly give Davis some looks to see how he can do, and he showed promise in the preseason with a team-high 106 yards on 26 carries.

But one note of caution in hoping Davis can fix everything with Seattle’s running game is remembering that preseason success doesn’t always translate to the regular season (Troymaine Pope and Christine Michael were rushing standouts of past years no longer in the league).

Q: Is Seattle really going without a fullback?

A: For now that appears to be the plan. Madden played 67 snaps in seven games this season (with a high of 15 against Houston), indicating that the fullback position wasn’t a huge part of the offense this year (Madden, though, was also a key special teams player with 150 snaps there).

Seattle often uses two- and three-tight end sets as well as eligible tackle sets to try to get additional blocking and could make more use of those formations with no true fullback.

And who knows? Maybe Seattle adds a fullback down the road — former Husky Marcel Reece, who played four games for Seattle last year and was in camp this season before being released in the cutdown to 53, remains in town and available, to name one possible option.

Q: Maybe most important of all, can the Seahawks truly get their running game going the rest of the season?

A: Hard to really answer that given what we’ve seen so far. Seattle is averaging just 100.7 yards per game this season, which is 22nd in the NFL and barely better than the 99.4 of a year ago.

Last year’s struggles, though, were blamed in large part on Wilson’s injuries and inability to run.

That’s not the case this year as Wilson has already surpassed his rushing total of last season (290 this year to 259 last season).

Take out Wilson’s yards and Seattle has gained 616 yards on 187 carries, 3.2 per attempt.

Seattle also has just two rushing touchdowns — only Miami, with one, has fewer with the Giants the only other team to have just two.

Those are not the kind of offenses Seattle wants to keep as company, and maybe it hardly needs to be said that those are also very un-Carroll-era Seattle type numbers — the Seahawks have scored at least 13 or more rushing TDs every season since 2010 with a high of 20 in 2014.

How close the Seahawks can get to making the running game looking a little more like its old self could be as big of a key to success as anything else in the final seven games.