What does the future hold for the Seahawks without Richard Sherman and Michael Bennett?

The Seahawks are blowing it up. They made it official Friday with the news that Richard Sherman (as well as Jeremy Lane) was being released, a day after they traded Michael Bennett to the Philadelphia Eagles.

That leaves a core of Earl Thomas, Bobby Wagner and Russell Wilson — still the envy of many in the NFL but hardly the superpower they once were. Will it be enough to continue to contend against an increasingly competitive NFC West?

NFL reporters generated plenty of pixels online analyzing their future and eulogizing their past. Here’s some of the highlights.

Sports Illustrated’s Jonathan Jones says the Seahawks as we’ve come to know them are no more, and — with little draft capital or cap space and an increasingly competitive NFC — face a difficult, possibly lengthy rebuild.

“What should be particularly troubling for 12s is the seemingly few opportunities the Seahawks will have to rebuild quickly. …

“To be sure, the cupboard is not bare, and the Seahawks are not totally hitting the reset button in 2018. They still have one of the best players in the league at the most important position in sports, which accounts for a lot, even if Russell Wilson is currently participating in a spring training charade. Seattle reportedly wants to extend Earl Thomas, and though the Seahawks did not tag Sheldon Richardson, a deal can still be worked out.

“But the Seahawks are still left with a poor offensive line that they’ve tried—and failed—to build for as long as they’ve been dominant. And even those remaining pieces will have to get acclimated to new coordinators on either side of the ball.”

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell takes you back through the glory days and assesses where it all went wrong for the Legion of Boom.

“That iteration of the Seahawks’ defense, the one in which the default setting was greatness until proved otherwise? It’s not there anymore. Seattle is going to shed too much talent this offseason — Richard Sherman and Michael Bennett, among others — and it’s too much to ask of coach Pete Carroll and new defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. to develop half of a new defense on the fly. The Seahawks should still be competitive on that side of the ball, and a lot of teams would be deliriously happy to start their team with a pair of Hall of Famers in Thomas and Russell Wilson, but the embarrassment-of-riches, how-on-earth-do-they-have-so-many-superheroes era for the Seahawks’ defense is over. And injuries are only part of the explanation why.”

SBNation’s Brian Floyd wrote a Seahawks fan’s elegy for the Legion of Boom.

“This shouldn’t have worked. The best bet was always Thomas, who made up for questions about size with speed, instincts and an absolute ferociousness. But there was Chancellor, Sherman … prospects you hope come through for you but have to do just that: hope. It was an experiment built within a pretty good system of a defense. …

“Somewhere along the way they got a name, and a reputation, and really they just started locking teams down. The defense would be introduced at Centurylink Field, and the Legion Of Boom would be announced, and run onto the field, together. The reputation grew. Richard Sherman even yelled something at Tom Brady.”

The Washington Post’s Mark Maaske wonders if the “mini-NFL-dynasty version” of the Seahawks will ever return.

“Will the spotlight linger much longer? Bennett is gone. Sherman is gone. Tailback Marshawn Lynch is long gone. Safety Kam Chancellor and defensive end Cliff Avril face uncertain NFL futures because of injuries. The “Legion of Boom” secondary is no more. The defense will never be the same.”

The MMQB’s Andy Benoit doesn’t list Sherman among his “difference maker” free-agent cornerbacks (that honor was bestowed on the Rams’ Trumaine Johnson and Patriots’ Malcolm Butler)

“He was still a high-level perimeter press corner last fall, but signs of decline and an Achilles injury as he enters his age-30 season are legitimate causes for concern.”

CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin lays out five possible landing spots for Sherman. Topping the list? The New England Patriots.

“The Patriots need someone to pair with Stephon Gilmore, especially considering Malcolm Butler is on the way out, and New England has extended feelers for Sherman before. This kind of move could fit under their salary cap, and it would also confirm that the Pats, coming off their fourth Super Bowl in seven years, are still bent on squeezing every last drop of championship potential out of their time with Tom Brady and Bill Belichick.”

“Who’s mad now?” USA Today’s Jarrett Bell asks, writing that Sherman’s release signals the end of an era.

“They had swagger. They had resilience. Sherman’s secondary had a great nickname, The Legion of Boom. And the Seahawks had an identity that was built on the back of the best defense in football.

“They won big, including one Super Bowl crown plus a would’ve-should’ve-could’ve dynasty that went down in flames when Pete Carroll and Co. outsmarted themselves by refusing to give the ball to Marshawn Lynch near the goal line at the end of Super Bowl XLIX. Instead, Russell Wilson’s pick led to revenge and another Super Bowl win for a very happy Brady.

Who’s mad now?”