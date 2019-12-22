This might sound crazy, but let’s just consider this for a moment, because it would be foolish to ignore it: Could the Seahawks bring Marshawn Lynch back for one last push?

I know it might seem preposterous. Beast Mode hasn’t played this year, is almost 34 years old, and suffered a groin injury that cost him the final two months of last season. He has even said that the only team he’d come back to play for is the Raiders.

But then again …

Lynch did drop by the Seahawks’ practice facility earlier this month, as he has been known to do. It wasn’t to inquire about wearing the blue and green again; he just wanted to catch up with old friends. But it does serve as a reminder he has an affinity for this organization.

More significantly, the Seahawks definitely need a running back. Over the past two weeks, they have lost 1,200-yard rusher Chris Carson, No. 2 tailback Rashaad Penny and No. 3 tailback C.J. Prosise. Travis Homer was the fourth-string running back before kickoff against the Rams three Sundays ago, and now he is Seattle’s top option out of the backfield.

With a division title on the line, would you want to lean on a guy who has 52 career rushing yards? Can the run-first Seahawks really chance the rest of their season on an unproven sixth-round pick?

You saw what happened Sunday when Carson left the game with a hip injury. The Seahawks’ offense spent the rest of the game stuck on a treadmill. Is Beast Mode what’s needed to revive this offense from deceased mode?

Advertising

Maybe this sounds insane to you — the kind of fodder that belongs on a message board, not a column. Look what happened the last time Lynch played for the Seahawks. After missing two months due to a sports hernia, he returned for the second-round playoff game vs. the Panthers and logged just 20 yards on six carries in a loss. And that’s when he was 29 and a year removed from leading the league in rushing.

So this is insane.

But then again …

He was productive in his past two seasons in Oakland. More so, in fact, than he was in his final season in Seattle. In 21 games as a Raider, Lynch tallied 1,256 yards on 297 carries (4.2 yards per carry) and 10 touchdowns. No, these aren’t world-beater numbers. But the Seahawks don’t need a world-beating running back. They need a bruiser who can hold onto the ball and open up the passing game for one of the best quarterbacks in the game.

The analogy that I’m thinking of is Devin Hester, the NFL’s career return touchdown leader who joined the Seahawks for the 2016 playoffs at the age of 34. He hadn’t taken one to the end zone in more than two years when he signed with Seattle, but in two playoff games, he returned six kickoffs for 214 yards — including a 78-yarder.

Is it unfathomable that Lynch could provide a similar spark to a team that needs one? Might he embrace the challenge, knowing his legendary status with the Seahawks would remain intact regardless of how he plays.

You know Seahawks coach Pete Carroll hasn’t burned a bridge with him. He doesn’t do that with players — not even guys such as Earl Thomas, who flipped him off in the middle of the game. And this is the reason why.

The Seahawks need a guy like Lynch right now. Scratch that — not a guy like Lynch, but Lynch himself.

It might seem crazy, but who cares. Go get him.