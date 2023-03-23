The free agent frenzy and the NFL’s transition to draft season have inevitably left some unanswered questions.

Why haven’t more former Seahawks signed with new teams? What is Seattle going to do at nose tackle and running back?

Those topics and more in our latest Seahawks mailbag. Let’s get to it.

First, a question via email: “I find it interesting that so very few Seahawk free agents have been signed by other teams. I didn’t expect much action in that frenzied first couple of days but am starting to wonder why so few Seahawks have been signed by other teams. Are Poona Ford, Shelby Harris, Quinton Jefferson and other Seahawks not very highly regarded around the league? Course if the rest of the league isn’t interested in the free agent Seahawks, does that indicate a lack of talent? And that we had luck and teams with off years as our opponents last year was a more compelling reason for our success in 2022?”

First, let’s review the numbers.

As of Wednesday, the Seahawks had seen five of their players from a year ago sign with other teams since the free agent period began March 13 — running backs Rashaad Penny (Eagles) and Travis Homer (Bears), linebacker Cody Barton (Washington), defensive lineman L.J. Collier (Cardinals) and safety Johnathan Abram (Saints).

Advertising

According to longtime NFL writer Howard Balzer, as of Wednesday, 157 players had changed teams throughout the league, an average 4.9 per team — or basically right at the five that Seattle has lost.

According to OvertheCap.com, the 49ers have lost the most players since free agency began with 11, followed by the Jets at nine and the Eagles at eight.

The 49ers and Eagles were obviously the two best teams in the NFC last year, so it only makes sense that other teams would find some of the players those two teams can’t keep attractive to try to get.

The Seahawks were basically an average team last year, finishing 9-9 when you include playoffs, so it makes sense they are basically average now in how many players they’ve lost.

Granted, only two of the five could be considered starters a year ago — Barton and Penny — and none signed huge deals.

But to the players you mentioned specifically, all are essentially available because the Seahawks wanted to remake their defensive line this year in the wake of the defensive struggles in 2022 — other teams watch film, too.

Advertising

Specific to all three are age (Jefferson will be 30 next week and Harris is 31) and salary (Ford made $7.9 million last year and Harris’ contract averaged $9 million per year).

Teams have generally seemed a bit more constrained in free agency this year anyway but when they do spend big, teams usually try to do it on younger, still-ascending players.

Players 30 and above are more often the ones left to wait, especially if teams see that there are multiple options remaining at a certain position — why jump until you have to especially if waiting means the price might come down (witness how the market for Bobby Wagner and other veteran linebackers didn’t really take off)?

And veteran players, in particular, also often know at this point they are likely going to get just a short-term deal and some prefer to wait to make sure the fit — and something like being with a team that has a chance to win something big — is right.

Ford is a little of the outlier there, as he is just 28.

But Ford’s 2022 numbers — both conventional and the analytic ones from sites such as Pro Football Focus — didn’t match his previous years. So teams are maybe debating which player they are getting, and how to properly value that against the rest of the market.

Advertising

It’s worth noting Seattle is thought to still be interested in bringing back Harris, just not at the hefty cap number his previous contract carried. And I’d expect Ford and Jefferson will eventually find homes.

@TunstillZachary asked: Free Agent nose tackle options?

Yep, this is suddenly one of Seattle’s biggest question marks after the decision this week to release veteran Al Woods.

That Woods will be 36 next season should have made this move not the surprise it may have seemed.

But it does leave Seattle’s nose tackle spot — and especially the early-down run-stuffing tackle roles — in question.

Bryan Mone, Woods’ backup in 2022, suffered an ACL injury in December and his return date is uncertain. Seattle has no one else currently on the roster who has played the nose.

That’s where Seattle’s 10 draft picks come in.

The Seahawks are sure to address that position with at least one of those picks if they haven’t made a major move by then — and they could just wait to see how the draft evolves and then try to add with whatever veterans remain.

Sponsored

Michigan’s Mazi Smith, Baylor’s Siaki Ika, Coastal Carolina’s Jerrod Clark and Texas’ Keondre Coburn are all 330-pound-plus players who on paper fit the bill of what the Seahawks have traditionally looked for in an early-down run-stunning nose tackle.

But there are a few veteran nose tackles still out there, too, such as Jordan Phillips, who played last year with Buffalo, or Linval Joseph, who played last year with the Eagles. Ndamukong Suh is still available.

Stuart_Pickles asked: Do you think the Seahawks will draft a running back on day 2 or is that more of a day 3 need? And who do you think they might have an eye on? (UCLA’s Zach) Charbonnet? (Auburn’s Tank) Bigsby? (TCU’s) Kendre Miller? (Tulane’s) Tyjae Spears?

I definitely see running back as more of a Day Three — meaning, rounds four to seven — need this year as opposed to Day Two (rounds two and three). Seattle went big with the drafting last year of Kenneth Walker III in the second round, and Walker has proved he can be a bell-cow back to build a running game around and he has three years left on his rookie deal.

True, you need more than one running back — or even two — to get through a 17-game season.

And Seattle does have five picks in the first 83 to give a lot of flexibility in terms of positions to address.

Advertising

But despite the fact that a few good running backs stayed in college who could have left — notably, Michigan’s Blake Corum — this is regarded as a good class of running backs. Lindy’s, for instance, grades it as an A and wrote “patient shoppers could fill needs using picks in the middle rounds with productive and talented options.”

I suspect that’s what Seattle will do this year, since it has Walker and DeeJay Dallas under contract and will likely add a veteran free agent at some point.

The likes of Leonard Fournette and Ezekiel Elliott are still available — not saying Seattle is specifically interested in either, but they are out there.

And running back could be another spot where Seattle waits to see how the draft develops and then explores the group of free agents that remain if it needs.

As for who to draft? A more prototypical power back might make sense to pair with Walker, hence maybe someone more like Kentucky’s Chris Rodriguez Jr., or Utah’s Tavion Thomas, who measured 6 feet, 237 pounds at the combine.