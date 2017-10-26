Seattle receiver Paul Richardson is trying to let his play for himself as he plays the final year of his contract with the Seahawks.

Paul Richardson’s timing could hardly have been better Sunday as he initially outleapt and then outfought New York Giants All-Pro safety Landon Collins for a jump ball in the end zone in the fourth quarter.

Despite Collins’ efforts to pry the ball away, officials ruled Richardson had the initial possession, which as Richardson said happily a few days later meant “I caught the ball. Touchdown Seahawks.’’

The catch gave Seattle the touchdown it needed to finally pull away from the pesky Giants in an eventual 24-7 win, the second time this season Richardson has made something of a fourth-quarter circus catch that proved pivotal in a Seahawks victory, the other coming in the second week of the season against the 49ers.

“Wouldn’t want to pick anyone else one-on-one than Paul,’’ said quarterback Russell Wilson after Sunday’s game.

But if the big plays Richardson has made this season were right on time for the Seahawks — to use a phrase the Seattle receivers themselves often recite after making a big catch — they also could hardly be more timely for Richardson himself.

Richardson was Seattle’s first pick in the 2014 draft out of Colorado, drafted with the 45th overall pick in the wake of the free agency loss of Golden Tate (and, as became clearer later, what were already some internal questions about the future of the mercurial and soon-to-be-traded Percy Harvin) with the hope he could help solidify the team’s receiving corps for the long term.

But his first two seasons were marred by injury – an ACL tear that ended his rookie season in the playoffs (and was the second of his career, having also suffered one at Colorado) and then a hamstring injury that ended his second season in 2015 after just six snaps.

“Oh man, it was tough on him,’’ said teammate Doug Baldwin. “It was hard on him because these aren’t just minor injuries. These are significant injuries, you know? A year worth of recovery. Think about doing something every day, you can barely walk for a year and all your effort is towards fixing that. It weighs on you mentally, emotionally. Every aspect of your life is just centered around getting healthy again. He was diligent about it. He worked so hard. I can’t say enough about it. I’ve been in that situation one time and I know how difficult it was, and he’s done it twice now.

But if teammates such as Baldwin marveled at Richardson’s perseverance, the reality of the NFL meant that the injuries muddied how he fit in to the team’s long-range plans.

Finally healthy in 2016, Richardson spent most of the season as the team’s fourth receiver, making 21 catches. But in one mid-season stretch he had just two catches in a span of five games, missing one game due to a hamstring injury, before coming on late in the year when his playing time increased when Tyler Lockett was lost for the season with a broken leg.

Richardson shined in the playoffs with four catches in each game.

And he received something of a vote of confidence prior to this season when the Seahawks dealt Jermaine Kearse to the Jets in the Sheldon Richardson trade, elevating Paul Richardson to a regular role in the team’s three-receiver sets (in fact, he has played 69 percent of snaps this season, second only to Baldwin among the team’s receivers).

But his future is hardly secure as this is the final season of his initial four-year, $4.7 million rookie contract — he’s one of 18 Seahawks who can be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2017 season.

“It’s interesting, man,’’ Richardson said this week of his contract status. “I know I’m going to be a free agent soon, man. Do I think about it a lot? No, but that is my reality. So my agent reminds me from time to time, like he asks me if the team has said anything, and we kind of bounce around ideas. But my agent just wants me to stay focused, kind of just like my family — they want me to stay focused. Don’t worry about that, don’t play with hypotheticals, because it can have an affect on my play. And that’s the last thing I want to affect it. I know the more I do on the field the more it will speak for itself because the plays I make, they are going to hop off the tape. And that’s what I really work towards is being able to have my film speak for itself.’’

If not reaching truly deafening levels yet, few would argue his play so far has spoken pretty loudly.

Richardson is fourth on the team with 16 catches but more importantly has provided the kind of big plays the team thought he always could — he has a team-high average of 16.8 yards per reception, which is also eighth in the NFL.

He’s averaged 14.8 or more yards in four of six games, held down in the 49ers game when he dislocated a finger early only to then come back and after having the finger put back into place, catch the winning touchdown.

Has the finger bothered him since?

“I haven’t dropped any passes,’’ Richardson said with a smile this week.

He’s also benefited from an increasing chemistry with Wilson built during numerous voluntary throwing sessions over the last few years.

During the team’s bye two weeks ago, Wilson and Richardson worked out daily at USC (Richardson went to high school in the Los Angeles area while Wilson spends much of his off-season time in southern California).

“In a game, we can look at each other and know ‘Hey, I want you to do this right here,’’’ Wilson said. “How I expect him to come out of his route or whatever it could be. Those really, that’s where the difference is. That’s where things are really paying off. Just to have that communication, it’s like one of those things where sometimes you don’t even have to say anything.’’

That’s pretty much how it was Sunday when Wilson, who had taken a lateral from J.D. McKissic on a trick play, lofted the ball toward Richardson confident that Richardson come down with it, a confidence that was soon rewarded despite the protests later of Collins and the Giants.

“This is the player that I’ve been,’’ Richardson said when asked if he felt he was having a breakthrough this year. “Just making plays when I get the opportunity.’’

And hoping it’ll prove enough to convince the Seahawks to want to keep him around.