Maybe Chris Carson and/or Carlos Hyde will be able to play Sunday against the Rams in Los Angeles.

Coach Pete Carroll didn’t rule it out when he talked to the media before practice Wednesday.

But when practice began, Carson and Hyde stood on the sidelines with the rest of the injured players, each again listed as out.

Carson is battling a midfoot sprain suffered against Arizona and Hyde a hamstring injury suffered in the same game.

Carroll said, of the two, Carson may be closer to playing.

“Chris is running more so than Carlos is able to at this time,’’ Carroll said via Zoom. “Chris is ahead of Carlos coming back. He’s going to run today and tomorrow and see how he handles that. I can’t tell you anything more than that right now. I wish I could.’’

If they can’t, the Seahawks would again figure to go with DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer as the top two backs.

Seattle also has Alex Collins on the practice squad and he could be elevated again, as he was for Sunday’s game against the Bills when he played 13 snaps and had five yards on two carries.

Seattle added more practice squad depth at tailback Wednesday, signing Bo Scarbrough, a former Alabama standout, who, like Collins, has experience with the Seahawks that made him attractive to bring back and potentially help on short notice.

Scarbrough initially signed to Seattle’s practice squad late in the 2018 season and spent training camp with the team in 2019, gaining 50 yards on 13 carries in the preseason before being waived at the cut down to 53.

Scarbrough became available when he was waived by Detroit on Nov. 2. He hadn’t played this season for Detroit, spending most of the year on injured reserve with a leg injury, but had 377 yards on 89 carries with the Lions last season.

Who isn’t an option yet: 2018 first-round pick Rashaad Penny.

Carroll said Monday that Penny continues to make good progress in rehabbing from an ACL injury suffered last Dec. 8 against the Rams in Los Angeles.

Penny is eligible to be declared as returning to practice. But that did not happen Wednesday, indicating Seattle will wait at least another week.

Carroll said the team’s trainers are still waiting to make sure Penny has “got the confidence to go out there and bang those cuts’’ before he can return to the field.

Yep, it’s Snacks time

Carroll veered from one answer Wednesday to ask why no one had yet asked the status for this week of veteran defensive tackle Damon “Snacks’’ Harrison.

This is Harrison’s fifth week with the team, and while there has been weekly intrigue over whether he will play — hence Carroll getting regular questions about him — he has yet to be active because the team has had other needs.

“I can’t believe we’re almost done with this and nobody has asked about Snacks,’’ Carroll said somewhat facetiously. “First time.’’

Carroll was comfortable bringing it up this week because there’s little intrigue whether Harrison will play to take the spot of the injured Bryan Mone, who did not practice Wednesday due to a high ankle sprain suffered against the Bills.

Mone, who serves as the third tackle behind Jarran Reed and Poona Ford, appears unlikely to play this week. Carroll said Mone’s ankle is not doing well, which means the team will elevate Harrison off the practice squad this week to fill Mone’s spot in the tackle rotation.

Carroll has said each of the past two games that Harrison had practiced well and was in the necessary shape but there just wasn’t a spot for him on the game day roster to elevate him. But there almost certainly will be this week.

“This might be his coming out party, so trying to give him a little love there,’’ Carroll said. “I’m hoping he’s going to play this week. Look forward to getting him involved.’’

Eight sit out, including six starters

Along with Carson, Hyde and Mone, also sitting out practice Wednesday due to injuries were cornerbacks Shaquill Griffin (hamstring) and Quinton Dunbar (knee), linebacker K.J. Wright (ankle), defensive end Benson Mayowa (ankle) and center Ethan Pocic (concussion).

Pocic’s is a new injury and it’s unclear when it occurred — he did not miss a snap Sunday against Buffalo and has played all 535 offensive snaps this season.

His backup is Kyle Fuller.

Carroll said Monday that Wright’s injury is not serious.

Mayowa has missed the last two games, and Carroll said it’s unclear if he’ll make it back.

“He’s trying,’’ Carroll said. “He’s battling to get back. See if he can get it done. He’s determined to show that by the end of the week.’’