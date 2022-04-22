After the franchise-altering trade of Russell Wilson last month, the Seahawks hold a top 10 draft pick for the first time since 2010. Who might the Seahawks target with that No. 9 pick? In the countdown to the April 28 draft, we’ll profile the prospects who seem to make the most sense for the Seahawks in the first round.

Today’s pick: Devin Lloyd

Height: 6-3

Weight: 237

Position: Linebacker

College: Utah

40 time: 4.66

Career highlights: Pac-12 defensive player of the year had 110 tackles and a league-leading 22 tackles for loss in 2021, earning first-team All-America honors. Also had eight sacks last fall, plus four interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns.

Background: Played primarily wide receiver in high school, and as a three-star recruit had only one scholarship offer from a Power Five school (Utah).

Why he might be a good fit for Seahawks: The Seahawks have departed with Bobby Wagner, the most accomplished linebacker in franchise history. So, yes, there is a need there. Some have compared Lloyd to the Colts All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard, and who couldn’t use a guy like that?

And, again, the Seahawks have been open about their desire to improve the defense — to build a team around a top-tier defense once more. Many see Lloyd as one of the safest prospects in this class — a surefire NFL contributor, they say — and if the Seahawks grade Lloyd as the best player available when they pick then, hey, take him.

Why he might not be a good fit for Seahawks: It was just two years ago that the Seahawks spent a (late) first-round pick on an inside linebacker. And, yes, Jordyn Brooks has blossomed into a star and Wagner’s successor in the middle of the defense. But would the Seahawks really use another first-round pick on an inside linebacker?

A few mock drafts project Lloyd to go in the top 10, but most generally have him as a mid-to-late first-round pick. If the Seahawks do trade back — something they certainly seem open to — then Lloyd might fit into their plans. Most, though, point to edge rusher and cornerback as the two greater needs on Seattle’s defense. Plus, Cody Barton (another former Utah standout) has performed well in limited duty the past few seasons, and the Seahawks sound willing to see what he is capable of with full-time reps at inside linebacker.

Prospect quote: “Over the years, watching more and more film, understanding the game more and more with every day that I watch film; every minute I take away something new. That has just continuously elevated my game and really elevated my understanding of the game, as far as how offenses are trying to attack me. How do I counter this and that? Understanding the details. Understanding where to strike, where to have my head, where to get knocked back, understanding when to strike versus when to evade a block. Whether it be run or pass, when can I be aggressive, when do I have to play assignment ball, it’s just all the little details that really separate your play from a 90-tackle season to a 150-tackle season.” — Lloyd, via Pro Football Focus

Scout’s take: Some draft analysts are projecting Lloyd to New England at No. 21 because he fits into the mold of a traditional Patriots defender. “If you want to talk about a real playmaker on defense, I know off the ball linebacker has been a little undervalued recently, but Devin Lloyd — for all the different things he can do — he kind of just feels like a Patriot-type player. With the size, the length, the versatility, the intelligence, the leadership. All that stuff kind of screams Patriot to me.” — Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network draft analyst